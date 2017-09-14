'Brickz is still my husband,' says his wife

The wife of convicted rapist and kwaito artist, Sipho Charles Ndlovu, better known as Brickz has revealed to TshisaLIVE that she's emotionally distressed ahead of his pre-sentencing proceedings today.

Brickz is set to appear at the Roodepoort Magistrates where he was found guilty of raping a 17-year-old girl in 2013.

The Sweet My Baby hitmaker's wife, Ngqobile Ndlovu said the entire situation "weighed her down".

"The situation is weighing me down. Brickz is my husband, we have been together for a long time and he is the father of my kids," she said.

Ngqobile said because of her current state of mind, she was not sure if she will be at the court house today.

The last time Nqobile attended an appearance she was overwhelmed by the media presence.

"I can't think straight when it comes to this hectic situation. I need strength from God to pull through, but I'm waiting for the sentencing," she added.

Ngqobile said she felt torn and stuck in the middle of everything. "I'm caught up in the middle. I'm a daughter in law in the family and on the other hand I have to support the victim who is also a relative," she added.

During a previous interview with TshisaLIVE a close relative said the entire family was divided and all they wanted was the truth.

Magistrate John Baloyi denied Brickz bail pending his sentence when he appeared on August 1.

"Rape is a matter of concern in our country and it is clear that a non custodial sentence will be imposed," said Baloyi.