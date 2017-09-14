IN MEMES: Twitter threatens to boycott Diski Divas because of Kia
Tweeps are up to their necks with Diski Diva's "sour" Kia Ntshole and during last night's episode threatened to stop watching the show because of her attitude.
The wife of retired Chippa United defender Mbuyiselo Sambu found herself at the centre of drama yet again, over her mood swings and fights with the other divas.
Most viewers of the show expressed their frustration every time she said something and agreed that she should definitely not return next season. However, Sibongile Masuku, who has been mocked for her "bad English", became the saving grace when she started speaking TshiVenda.
Only two things stuck out from last night's episode:
1. Fans are gatvol of Kia.
2. Sibongile impressed with her knowledge of the TshiVenda language.
The meme fest that followed had everything from bored faces to eye rolls, all aimed at Kia and applause for Sibongile:
Can Kia please not come back next season 😕 #DiskiDivas pic.twitter.com/6z6OSAQMXf— Nthabi🌹💞 (@Nthabiseng94_) September 13, 2017
I got tired of Kia so i stopped watching #DiskiDivas pic.twitter.com/BeIZlG0z3i— katso (@MissKatso_) September 13, 2017
Kia could have just stayed at home yazi she think she is special. #DiskiDivas pic.twitter.com/lDNLHLnYGI— SIBONGILE NTULI🇿🇦 (@Sibongile_Dust) September 13, 2017
Me watching Kia talk! #DiskiDivas pic.twitter.com/aPJMZ7TCrp— Anastacia (@LAChuene) September 6, 2017
#DiskiDivas Kea is sooooo annoying pic.twitter.com/9kJ4T9OIJe— SengSay Uyaphi Uyami (@NdumisoHlongz) September 13, 2017
#DiskiDivas Kea is like the nun of the crew. Wabora shame pic.twitter.com/ZIKuOp4wmO— SINOTANDO 🌹 (@sinotando08) September 13, 2017
Kia thou 😏😏 then what are u doing vele #DiskiDivas pic.twitter.com/Fy1o58bfE8— lulama (@NcumisaNdende) September 13, 2017
Kia is so annoying with that "What am I doing here" phrase, hai ngeke yoh she needs to loosin up! #DiskiDivas pic.twitter.com/yA7Nbft0WH— Nomfundo (@NCMlangeni) September 13, 2017
#DiskiDivas— LERATO MOSHABA (@its_just_lerato) September 13, 2017
Sibongile choosing which language to speak. ...so many options pic.twitter.com/qCrgdV89s2
#DiskiDivas on every episode we get a different Sibongile today she's Venda pic.twitter.com/LPHHZYDHNx— Dee (@deeanytim) September 13, 2017
Can't wait to see Sibongile today! #DiskiDivas pic.twitter.com/ZwMtqGgenT— Lerato Maithufi 🌸 (@LeratoMaithufi) September 13, 2017
