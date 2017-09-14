IN MEMES: Twitter threatens to boycott Diski Divas because of Kia

Tweeps are up to their necks with Diski Diva's "sour" Kia Ntshole and during last night's episode threatened to stop watching the show because of her attitude.

The wife of retired Chippa United defender Mbuyiselo Sambu found herself at the centre of drama yet again, over her mood swings and fights with the other divas.

Most viewers of the show expressed their frustration every time she said something and agreed that she should definitely not return next season. However, Sibongile Masuku, who has been mocked for her "bad English", became the saving grace when she started speaking TshiVenda.

Only two things stuck out from last night's episode:

1. Fans are gatvol of Kia.

2. Sibongile impressed with her knowledge of the TshiVenda language.

The meme fest that followed had everything from bored faces to eye rolls, all aimed at Kia and applause for Sibongile: