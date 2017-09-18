TshisaLIVE

WATCH: There's a new 'Ubaba ka Duduzane' gqom track and it's LIT!

18 September 2017 - 15:30 By TshisaLIVE
There's a new gqom track on social media called 'Duduzane's father'
Image: THULI DLAMINI

In true Mzansi style, EFF leader Julius Malema's popular reference to President Jacob Zuma as "Duduzane's father" has been turned into a turn-up gqom track that is doing the rounds on social media. 

Duduzane Zuma is one of president Zuma's sons, who is a confirmed business associate of the Gupta family.

The reference gained popularity during the recent vote of no confidence through a secret ballot in an attempt to "oust"  Zuma as the country's president. The EFF refused to refer to  Zuma as the president and instead called him "Duduzane's father" much to the annoyance of ANC parliamentary members. 

Julius has previously explained that the EFF's decision to address Zuma as Duduzane's father stems from their understanding that a president is the nation's father and they don't believe Zuma is "worthy" of the title.

Mzansi once again proved it has no chill, as they praised the song that has since dominated social media.

The upbeat track has been mashed with a video of Zuma and another unknown guy dancing to the beat.  

Watch the hilarious video below:

