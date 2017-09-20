Mahoota clears the air on Trompie reunion 'snub'

DJ Mahoota has rubbished suggestions that he was "not interested" in working with other members of the popular group Trompies ahead of their reunion, explaining that his absence from the group's performances were because of other commitments.

The group have started performing across the country together ahead of the release of their comeback album, but Mahoota has been absent from some of these.

He explained to TshisaLIVE that he was still committed to the group and slammed any suggestions he was not interested in joining the other four group members on stage.

"I am still a member (of the group) and committed to Trompies. I am nothing without Trompies but you must understand that we are also solo artists and sometimes I am booked for other shows prior to my performances with Trompies, which I need to honour. If I am not available, the group goes on without me. That does not mean that I am not interested in the group or they are tired of me," he said.

He revealed that the group was in studio working on their first album in several years and said that they hoped to release a album every second year from now on.

"We have to juggle both our solo careers and Trompies so we will release as artists every second year and as Trompies the following year. It is hard to say how long this album will take to finish but the energy in studio is electric and I am happy with it," he added.