Bonang to take her memoir overseas

After relaunching her memoir Bonang: From A to B, Bonang Matheba is set to introduce the book to an international audience with a book signing in Paris next month.

Bonang's publicist Vivian Chuene confirmed to TshisaLIVE that the book signing would be held at the Nelly Wandji Art Gallery on October 3, while Bonang was in the city for Paris Fashion Week.

"She (Bonang) is incredibly excited to be taking her book to Paris and to meet some of her fans there. Bonang is already a brand that speaks to the international audiences and we are excited to see how the book is received," Vivian said.

Bonang will not be officially launching the book, which is available on Amazon to stores in France just yet, but will use some of her time in the city to explore the possibilities of a doing so in the future.

Vivian said Bonang was planning to go on a nationwide book tour when she returned to South Africa, before launching her memoir in Lagos, Nigeria and Botswana.

"There has been a lot of interest for the book from a number of markets and we are in planning stages of the international tour. For now, the focus is currently on Paris and her South African book tour," she said.

Bonang relaunched her book last week after the first edition was recalled because of grammatical and factual errors. The new edition of the book omits a chapter in which she mentioned her former best friend, Somizi, and her ex-boyfriend, Euphonik, after both apparently sent legal letters demanding that their names and any references to them in the book be removed.