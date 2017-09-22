TshisaLIVE

Bonang to take her memoir overseas

22 September 2017 - 07:41 By Kyle Zeeman
Bonang at the relaunch of her book at the Mall of Africa last week.
Bonang at the relaunch of her book at the Mall of Africa last week.
Image: TshisaLIVE

After relaunching her memoir Bonang: From A to B, Bonang Matheba is set to introduce the book to an international audience with a book signing in Paris next month.

Bonang's publicist Vivian Chuene confirmed to TshisaLIVE that the book signing would be held at the Nelly Wandji Art Gallery on October 3, while Bonang was in the city for Paris Fashion Week.

"She (Bonang) is incredibly excited to be taking her book to Paris and to meet some of her fans there. Bonang is already a brand that speaks to the international audiences and we are excited to see how the book is received," Vivian said.

Bonang will not be officially launching the book, which is available on Amazon to stores in France just yet, but will use some of her time in the city to explore the possibilities of a doing so in the future.

Vivian said Bonang was planning to go on a nationwide book tour when she returned to South Africa, before launching her memoir in Lagos, Nigeria and Botswana.

"There has been a lot of interest for the book from a number of markets and we are in planning stages of the international tour. For now, the focus is currently on Paris and her South African book tour," she said. 

Bonang relaunched her book last week after the first edition was recalled because of grammatical and factual errors. The new edition of the book omits a chapter in which she mentioned her former best friend, Somizi, and her ex-boyfriend, Euphonik, after both apparently sent legal letters demanding that their names and any references to them in the book be removed.

Nasty C left traumatised after house robbery

Rapper Nasty C was left shaken after he and four others were tied up and held at gunpoint at his home in Roodekraans, Johannesburg on Wednesday ...
TshisaLIVE
19 hours ago

WATCH: I'm done with Diski Divas, says 'misunderstood' Kia Ntshole

After constantly being  "misunderstood" and being on the receiving end of major public hate for two seasons on popular reality show Diski Divas, ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Thickleeyonce's classy clapback over 'body shaming' tweet goes viral

Photographer and plus size model Lesego Legobane better known as Thickleeyonce's classy clapback at a guy who attempted to body shame her, has won ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Thickleeyonce gets international applause for stand against body shaming

Photographer and plus-size women's activist Lesego Legobane, popularly known as, Thickleeyonce, caught the attention of international media and ...
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. Asanda Foji 'couldn’t continue lying' about her life on social media TshisaLIVE
  2. I am not making a political statement - 'Ubaba ka Duduzane' gqom hitmaker TshisaLIVE
  3. Here are 5 things worth knowing about Nicole Nyaba TshisaLIVE
  4. Pearl Thusi slams claims she was ‘snubbed’ from Minnie wedding TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES: Twitter 'needs counselling' after last night's Please Step In TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Mugabe calls Trump a "giant gold Goliath."
NOMFUNDO [OFFICIAL TRAILER]
X