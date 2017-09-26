TshisaLIVE

Zoleka Mandela's birthday tribute to her gran Ma Winnie is heart-warming

26 September 2017 - 14:18 By TshisaLIVE
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela celebrates her birthday today.
Image: LULAMILE FENI

Winnie Madikizela Mandela's granddaughter, Zoleka has joined the nation in celebratingt the political stalwart's 81st birthday.  

Zoleka took to social media to shower her grandmom with a sweet birthday message that will give you the feels. 

"It's my day one's birthday today. I had to use my son's Snapchat for this, he won't let me sign up for it. Anyway it had her stitches seeing herself like this. She's so cute, happy 81st birthday, Ma, I'm so happy that I can finally be the reason that you smile after all the hurt, shame and humiliation I have caused you," she said. 

Zoleka said she also planned to find her grandmother a husband to make her laugh every day.

"I wasn't joking when I told you that I was getting ready to find you a husband to make you laugh like this every single day". 

Mzansi has also filled social media with hundreds of birthday messages in honour of the mother of the nation. 

