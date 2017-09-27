Thuso Mbedu scores International Emmy nomination

Television starlet Thuso Mbedu has just scored an International Emmy Awards nomination.

The 23-year-old actress is nodded for her role as young heroine Winnie in Mzansi Magic drama Is'thunzi.

Thuso will compete against Brazillian actress Adriana Esteves, English goddess Anna Friel and German star Sonja Gerhardt

"It’s still surreal. I think it keeps processing as the day goes by. I have moments where I cry, just thanking God. I have moments where I remember everything I had to go through to get to where I am," Thuso said.

“Isithunzi was a project that I got after not working for six months. So I remember going into that audition and saying I’m going to audition like it’s my last audition ever. I’m seeing God’s work right now.”

Thuso revealed that she found out about the wonderful news this morning on Twitter, when veteran actress Thembi Mtshali-Jones congratulated her.

Her acting work was submitted for Emmy consideration by Rapid Blue – the production company behind Is'thunzi.

“I found out about it this morning. Mama Thembi Mtshali-Jones congratulated me on Twitter. Then I went online to look and my name was there,” she said.

“Acting is a dream come true for me. Being recognized internationally, I would have never have expected for it to come this soon in my career. Just being nominated, and not even winning, it means that if you put in the work it’s all possible.”

Nominations for the 2017 International Emmy® Awards were announced today by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. There are 44 Nominees across 11 categories and 18 countries. Winners will be announced at a black-tie Ceremony on November 20, 2017 at the Hilton New York Hotel.