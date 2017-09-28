'You destroyed my life' - statement from Brickz rape victim

A statement from the young woman who was raped by kwaito artist, Sipho Charles Ndlovu, better known as Brickz was read out in court on Thursday morning by the state prosecutor.

Sentencing proceedings are currently underway at the Roodepoort Magistrates Court where Brickz was found guilty of raping a 17-year-old girl in 2013.

Through a signed statement that was read out in court, the victim said she was "bleeding with anger".

"It is heartbreaking that I will never be able to be proud of myself. You took away my happiness. Every night I cry and ask myself what did I ever do to you?" read part of the statement.

The victim said she took Brickz as a father, but he "destroyed" her life.