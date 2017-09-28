Tlhabi says Khwezi book is about reflection on power relations

Author Redi Tlhabi said she wrote her account of the life of President Jacob Zuma’s rape accuser Fezekile Kuzwayo because the country needed to start reflecting on power relations in our society.

Tlhabi was speaking at the official launch of her book Khwezi: The remarkable story of Fezekile Ntsukela Kuzwayo in Johannesburg on Wednesday evening.

Speaking to radio talk show host and author Eusebius McKaizer, Tlhabi was asked how she felt as a citizen following the rape trial.

"If we cared, not about the outcome of the case, if we cared about our moral DNA as a nation. If we cared about what we represent, what we stand for, such a flawed person would not have been our president. It is a reflection of us,” Tlhabi said.

Tlhabi also said she wrote the book because “we need to start reflecting on power relations in our society, whether from gender, the economy and whatever”.

Kuzwayo, who was HIV-positive, accused Zuma of raping her at his home in Johannesburg in 2005.