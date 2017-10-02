TshisaLIVE

'I'm not scared of anyone' - Siv Ngesi on why he's so outspoken

02 October 2017 - 09:46 By Chrizelda Kekana
Comedian Siv Ngesi isn't afraid of anyone
Comedian Siv Ngesi isn't afraid of anyone
Image: Via Instagram

Television presenter and comedian Siv Ngesi’s ‘unfiltered’ sense of humour and opinions has often landed him in hot water, but that won't stop him from voicing his opinions.

During an interview with TshisaLIVE, Siv said he's so outspoken because he's not scared of anyone. 

“I’m not scared of anyone. For me the key is being authentic and being real. Some of these people, I have a good rapport with and can afford to make jokes about them openly. Others I don’t, but I am not the type to kiss a**,” he said.

The presenter, who was the host for a hotel launch in Cape Town on Thursday, openly made fun of former DA leader Helen Zille at the event. Helen laughed along with the crowd when he asked her about her "showering schedule".

Siv explained that he’s able to “get away” with his jokes because off the stage, he was genuine in his interactions with potential subjects of his comic material.

Siv who has been hard at work on his upcoming one man comedy show in October said he would not hold back any punches at his shows. 

"I don’t make fun of certain things. Like I won’t make jokes about a man with no leg. I have my no-go areas but mainly I won’t make fun of something a person has no power to change," he said.

Although Siv has been making great strides as a television presenter, he decided to return to stand up comedy after a four-year-break.

Siv will perform his one man show Baxter Theatre in October.

