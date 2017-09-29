TshisaLIVE

Skolopad rocks the Feather Awards nominees party red carpet in a 'sheet dress'

29 September 2017
Skolopad and her daughter at the Feather Awards nominations event.
It's no secret that Skolopad never misses an opportunity to flaunt her booty, which has become her trademark. 

So it wasn't surprising when she rocked up at the Feather Awards nominations event wearing a white 'sheet' wrap dress. 

Skolopad attended the event with her daughter and owned the carpet. The entertainer will be going head-to-head with dancer, Zodwa Wabantu and musicians, Babes and Mapintsha for the Drama Queen of the Year Award. 

The entertainer said she was excited to be nominated and that it was the first time she got a proper invitation to an event. "I am a drama queen because wherever I go, I cause havoc," she said. 

Mampintsha slammed the nomination labelling it "nonsense".  

"How can I be a diva? No ways! That is not right. I can’t be a diva. People like to talk nonsense. They talk sh*t," he Mampintsha. 

