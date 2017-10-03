TshisaLIVE

Minnie on Bonang: I don't even follow her

03 October 2017 - 10:34 By TshisaLIVE
Minnie Dlamini has revealed that she does not follow Bonang.
Minnie Dlamini has revealed that she does not follow Bonang.
Image: Via Minnie's Instagram

Minnie Dlamini and Bonang Matheba have often competed for the title of Mzansi's biggest star, but despite the temptation Minnie says she has never stalked Bonang on social media and doesn't even follow her rival.

In an interview on Jacaranda on Tuesday, Minnie was asked if she had ever stalked Bonang on Instagram, to which she replied she had "never".

"I am positive (about that). I don't even follow her," Minnie added, with a sheepish grin. 

She refused to answer any more questions about their rivalry, only smiling as questions were asked.

Fans have often compared the two rivals on social media and are always on the lookout for "evidence" that one is trying to upstage the other. 

Their rivalry made headlines recently when fans accused Bonang of trying to steal Minnie's shine by throwing a massive birthday party on the same day as Minnie's traditional wedding.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Bonang denied that she was trying to upstage Minnie.

"I have been in the industry for 13 years. It is water off a duck's back. I am not worried about what people say. They will always talk about me because of who I am. As one of the biggest personalities in the country, if I throw a party, people care," she said.

I am dating superman, says Lalla Hirayama on her man

Lalla Hirayama credits her man with helping her resist the "fakeness" of the industry, and has described him as "Superman". Lalla has always been shy ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Vuyo Dabula goes debt collecting & comes back with the moola!

Much like his on-screen character Gadaffi, it seems like Generations: The Legacy actor Vuyo Dabula is not in the business of letting debtors go free. ...
TshisaLIVE
19 hours ago

The Wound’s producers want to inspire ‘risk takers’ in film making through Oscar entry

The filmmakers behind the controversial local film The Wound (Inxeba), which was recently announced as South Africa's 2018 Oscars entry, said they ...
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

Pastor Mboro & Bhaka Nzama embroiled in spicy war of words

The gloves are off between Prophet Mboro and herbalist-turned-pastor, Bhaka Nzama as the two have been embroiled in a war of words against each other.
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

WATCH: First teaser of Oscar Pistorius biopic released

The first teaser of an upcoming biopic based on Oscar Pistorius' life, which includes the 2013 Valentine's Day shooting and killing of his then ...
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

WATCH: Hlaudi Motsoeneng becomes a music video star

Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng has taken a break from politics and his court battles to shoot a light hearted music video with musician Dr ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Asanda Maku embraces her curves in bikini photo shoot TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES: Twitter feels Riky Rick should have cracked an invite to OPW TshisaLIVE
  3. Pearl Thusi on her split: 'Sometimes things don't work out' TshisaLIVE
  4. SNAPS: AKA & Bonang serve goals in Paris TshisaLIVE
  5. Zodwa Wabantu shades Skolopad: She is still crawling in this game TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

"We don’t know who is killing us" Marikana residents live in fear
'They just keep firing and firing' - video captures Las Vegas shooting
X