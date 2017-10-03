TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: Twitter applauds Isithunzi for dealing with real issues

03 October 2017 - 09:34 By TshisaLIVE
Isithunzi ninjas Zikhona Bali (Londi), Makgotso M (Thishiwe), Yolanda Msingane (Noxolo) and Thuso Mbedu (Winnie).
Isithunzi ninjas Zikhona Bali (Londi), Makgotso M (Thishiwe), Yolanda Msingane (Noxolo) and Thuso Mbedu (Winnie).
Image: Via Mzansi Magic Twitter

Twitter could not believe that the riveting story of four young girls on Isithunzi came to an end on Monday evening, however they were grateful for the authentic South African story it told and hoped for another season soon. 

Isithunzi has not only addressed real issues young girls face in South Africa (such as rape, child marriage, abuse etc.) but it also captivated the hearts of South Africans and produced an Emmy nominee.

The drama revolved on the lives of four young women (who call themselves Ninjas), who  faced a lot of challenges while trying to live up to their full potential.

The star studded cast include Zikhona Bali (Londi), Makgotso M (Thishiwe), Yolanda Msingane (Noxolo) and the recently Emmy nominated actress Thuso Mbedu (Winnie).

In memes, Twitter expressed their pride over the production and their sadness that it was over:

Pastor Mboro & Bhaka Nzama embroiled in spicy war of words

The gloves are off between Prophet Mboro and herbalist-turned-pastor, Bhaka Nzama as the two have been embroiled in a war of words against each other.
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

Unknown man storms Berita's performance with machete

Singer Berita is grateful to have escaped unharmed, after an unknown man armed with a machete stormed onto stage towards her at the Kwanokuthula ...
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

WATCH: First teaser of Oscar Pistorius biopic released

The first teaser of an upcoming biopic based on Oscar Pistorius' life, which includes the 2013 Valentine's Day shooting and killing of his then ...
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

Being Bonang won't be returning for season 2

Bonang Matheba's fans were left saddened after the star's reality show, Being Bonang aired for the last time on Friday evening.  To add to their ...
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

'Go argue with your curtains' - Rami Chuene tells 'homophobic' tweep

Actress Rami Chuene put a tweep back in his lane on Sunday, after she gave "straight people" advice on how to interact with homosexuals, but was ...
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. Asanda Maku embraces her curves in bikini photo shoot TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES: Twitter feels Riky Rick should have cracked an invite to OPW TshisaLIVE
  3. Pearl Thusi on her split: 'Sometimes things don't work out' TshisaLIVE
  4. SNAPS: AKA & Bonang serve goals in Paris TshisaLIVE
  5. Zodwa Wabantu shades Skolopad: She is still crawling in this game TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

"We don’t know who is killing us" Marikana residents live in fear
'They just keep firing and firing' - video captures Las Vegas shooting
X