IN MEMES: Twitter applauds Isithunzi for dealing with real issues
Twitter could not believe that the riveting story of four young girls on Isithunzi came to an end on Monday evening, however they were grateful for the authentic South African story it told and hoped for another season soon.
Isithunzi has not only addressed real issues young girls face in South Africa (such as rape, child marriage, abuse etc.) but it also captivated the hearts of South Africans and produced an Emmy nominee.
The drama revolved on the lives of four young women (who call themselves Ninjas), who faced a lot of challenges while trying to live up to their full potential.
The star studded cast include Zikhona Bali (Londi), Makgotso M (Thishiwe), Yolanda Msingane (Noxolo) and the recently Emmy nominated actress Thuso Mbedu (Winnie).
In memes, Twitter expressed their pride over the production and their sadness that it was over:
We Demand a #SAFTA for #Isithunzi pic.twitter.com/sXhadu8twq— Z U S A N G E (@Zoosange) October 2, 2017
Awwww Winnie and Lebone😍 What a beautiful season finale..All Ninjas are happy😥 We finally get a happy ending😭😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️ #Isithunzi #Isthunzi pic.twitter.com/BpLkzShU5v— Lebohang (@DJH2O_SA) October 2, 2017
Where can I download #isithunzi I wanna watch it from season 1 😢❤ pic.twitter.com/V1bjnHwTBL— 18 Oct 👑🍾♎🎉🎈#OVO (@DinZee_M) October 2, 2017
Winnie and Lebone!!!!😭😭😭😭♥️♥️♥️♥️ after the season we’ve been through, we deserved a happy ending!!! #Isithunzi pic.twitter.com/XwHmHwGr8m— R. Angel (@wild__hart) October 2, 2017
To the entire team behind #Isithunzi...well done.— Gee- Youh♡💃 (@gzungu1) October 2, 2017
We are so proud
You have been a voice for every young girl in Mzansi#Isibaya
👏👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/R1CmzF1j23
Waitse I will miss these mini poems on #Isithunzi though pic.twitter.com/TqTGNUyJyF— Angel🌸 (@angelcutie_m) October 2, 2017
Why does it seem like #Isithunzi is over for good? Like no other season? Noooooo! No! No! pic.twitter.com/WJGRptzoxJ— Noxolo Khumalo (@NoxCPoxC) October 2, 2017
So no more Ninjas?! Mandla's voice...our Mondays shall never be the same again!😂😂 #Isithunzi pic.twitter.com/hClvK2zzT2— Yvonne Nicky (@yvonne_nicky) October 2, 2017
Awe Awe Awe Awe Awe... 💃💃💃💃💃💃😂😂💃💃💃🎶🎶🎶 AMANDA Flipping LANE😭🔥🔥... What a Wow of a Season🔥🔥🔥🔥#Isthunzi #Isithunzi pic.twitter.com/9UpgOCNvF9— Lebohang (@DJH2O_SA) October 2, 2017
#isthunzi finale tonight😭 oh but why tho @ThusoMbedu pic.twitter.com/OQkojl8t88— Ayanda💜 (@Misz_Cosmic) October 2, 2017
Kanti why are y'all pulling at our heartstrings tonight @Mzansimagic first #isthunzi now #Isibaya. pic.twitter.com/4mFi2a7aRK— Wasebukhosini 👑 (@KINGAya_) October 2, 2017
Final episode 😭😭..Salute To the producers for giving us the Best show ever👌👌 #isithunzi pic.twitter.com/IztFSKZQce— Portia_LaGwazela (@la_gwazela) October 2, 2017
