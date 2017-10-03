IN MEMES: Twitter applauds Isithunzi for dealing with real issues

Twitter could not believe that the riveting story of four young girls on Isithunzi came to an end on Monday evening, however they were grateful for the authentic South African story it told and hoped for another season soon.

Isithunzi has not only addressed real issues young girls face in South Africa (such as rape, child marriage, abuse etc.) but it also captivated the hearts of South Africans and produced an Emmy nominee.

The drama revolved on the lives of four young women (who call themselves Ninjas), who faced a lot of challenges while trying to live up to their full potential.

The star studded cast include Zikhona Bali (Londi), Makgotso M (Thishiwe), Yolanda Msingane (Noxolo) and the recently Emmy nominated actress Thuso Mbedu (Winnie).

In memes, Twitter expressed their pride over the production and their sadness that it was over: