WATCH: The black disease right now is greed, says Slikour

Two of the most successful businessmen in the entertainment industry, Slikour and DJ Sbu have warned about the dangers of overspending and greed, with Slikour declaring it the black disease of today.

Speaking to SlikourOnLife, DJ Sbu recounted how he once sought validation by splurging on expensive things to make him feel like someone important.

"At some point, when I was young and I needed validation, I thought that validation came from me wearing a Burberry jacket, parking a Porsche or Aston Martin outside, wearing a Rolex... I felt better. I felt like it made me into somebody...(Now) my validation is not in material things, but I did not know that at 20-something. ," he explained.

Slikour also warned about the dangers of overspending and asked whether people were spending on the right thingS.

"Where is the money being spent and where is it being planted? And is it being planted to create other trees to create more seeds?" he asked.

He said that people needed to start being honest about their money and teaching their children good money habits so that they did not fall into the dangers of gluttony.

"That is the journey of wealth and that is, what is being taken from Black South Africans, that we have been told that everything is a rush. All the things they said you can't have, now you're over-consuming... They know that they literally pushed us away from it and when they remove you from something, when they open that door you going to be the first one and buying more than them...

"They open the doors for all these things and we are coming in and flocking for all these things we didn't have. Once we have them, we are sitting there fat and going: 'f*ck I got no credit'. All these things we couldn't have, literally prepared us for the next level of our lives, which is credit. Even the things you can't afford, you want it now. You are just greedy, you just doing things with the heart of 'I want to show them'. That is the black disease right now. It is gluttony, it is greed. That is what is what is killing this country, to a point," he added.