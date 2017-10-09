TshisaLIVE

Zodwa on her stripper gig: I tried pole dancing but failed

09 October 2017 - 12:04 By TshisaLIVE
Zodwa says the performance was a success
Image: Via Zodwa Instagram

Zodwa Wabantu has walked away from her experience at The Summit strip club in Hillbrow a little stiffer after attempting to do some pole dancing and failing miserably.

"I also tried pole dancing but I failed. It was too hard. I thought I could pull it off but I am stiff," she told Sowetan.

The  performance got tons of publicity as the Durban-based entertainer was billed to show off her goods for a special one-night show.

"I imitated the ladies who work there but I couldn't take off my bra or G-string."

She said the place was packed and although she was paid beforehand she was given an additional amount of cash.

"I was paid upfront but I was given more money."

