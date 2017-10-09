Zodwa on her stripper gig: I tried pole dancing but failed
09 October 2017 - 12:04
Zodwa Wabantu has walked away from her experience at The Summit strip club in Hillbrow a little stiffer after attempting to do some pole dancing and failing miserably.
"I also tried pole dancing but I failed. It was too hard. I thought I could pull it off but I am stiff," she told Sowetan.
The performance got tons of publicity as the Durban-based entertainer was billed to show off her goods for a special one-night show.
"I imitated the ladies who work there but I couldn't take off my bra or G-string."
She said the place was packed and although she was paid beforehand she was given an additional amount of cash.
"I was paid upfront but I was given more money."
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE