Is Babes playing us all with reality show stunt?

Babes Wodumo has once again left Mzansi confused after claiming she is working on a reality show, while the production company involved with the project says it remains a rumour...for now.

The star told Sunday Tribune that she was filming a one-season only reality show later this month, which would give fans an intimate glimpse into her life and career.

The report said the series was set to air on DStv's Mzansi Magic but the channel denied this to TshisaLIVE, insisting that the show had not been commissioned by them.

After first claiming that the show was going ahead, Babes' management u-turned and referred TshisaLIVE to the production company first reported to be working on the project, Black Brains Pictures.

When contacted, the company's co-founder Mandla Ngcongwane told TshisaLIVE that the reality show was just a rumour.

"It is a rumour. We have not had talks about us (Black Brain Pictures and Babes Wodumo's team) doing a reality show together. The rumour has got me thinking that everyone is talking about it, so maybe I will consider doing a reality show with them. But for now it remains a rumour."

"You never know. All I can say is watch this space and let's see where it goes. All I know is that if I had to work with her, it would be eyeballs for days."

So, was Babes too quick to reveal her plans or is this another stunt to drum up talk about the show?

It's not the first time that Babes had Mzansi in a huff over a publicity stunt. Just two months ago, the star trended on social media after asking fans to help her delete a song off a stolen USB. The plea turned out to be a PR stunt for her latest single.