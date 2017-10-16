TshisaLIVE

'I hate singing' - Zodwa sets the record straight on music career

16 October 2017 - 13:31 By Chrizelda Kekana
Zodwa Wabantu finally clears the air on her
Zodwa Wabantu finally clears the air on her "singing" career.
Image: Via Instagram

Zodwa Wabantu has come out strongly to set the record straight on speculation that she would be launching a music career, after her feature on DJ Tira's track caused a frenzy. 

The entertainer told TshisaLIVE that she does not want to be called a singer, because it is not one of favourite things to do. 

"I am an entertainer. I don't think you have to say I am a singer because I actually hate singing. I think we go to studio because it is available. And I am always around people who are always in the studio making music like DJ Tira, so sometimes I'll feel the beat as well and might be invited to do something on it."

The 32-year-old dancer's popularity has skyrocketed, and said that she would never turn down a money-making opportunity.

"Yes there are some songs on which I am featured on like DJ Cndo's Bheja but I am not a singer. I would never say I am a singer, I hate singing, it's not my thing," she added.

DJ Tira told TshisaLIVE last month that he was excited for Mzansi to get the chance to hear Zodwa's "singing abilities". 

"We have a single with her, a collaboration with DJ Cndo that is part of the album. The album drops on September 22. The song is produced by Distruction Boyz. Imagine! Zodwa Wabantu, DJ Cndo, Distruction Boyz. It's over! We will finally get to hear her talent," Tira said

 

TshisaLIVE
