Brickz sentenced to 15 years in jail for raping a teenage relative

17 October 2017 - 10:19 By TshisaLIVE
Brickz in the Roodepoort magistrates court.
Image: Nonhlanhla Msibi

Kwaito star Sipho Ndlovu, popularly known as Brickz, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after being found guilty of raping a 17-year-old relative in 2013.

In his ruling Magistrate Baloyi detailed testimony from the victim that she was bleeding after the incident as her hymen was broken, as she was a virgin at the time, and was in severe pain. Baloyi said the victim had been told by Brickz to take a bath after the rape and had threatened to kill her if she told anyone. He also said the victim was unaware that she had been infected with a sexually transmitted disease.

The victim said she wanted to end her life as a result of the trauma and became fearful of the musician.

The defence argued for a lenient sentence, but Baloyi said Brickz has not shown remorse for his crime and the court has a duty to protect the freedom of women.

Wearing grey pants, a white shirt and a blue jersey, Brickz was all smiles as he walked into court to hear his fate.

He has maintained his innocence throughout the trial and has repeatedly said "the truth will come out."

Brickz' legal team immediately said it would be appealing the conviction as well as the sentence.

UPDATE: Brickz' leave to appeal the conviction and sentence has been denied.

Brickz denied leave to appeal conviction and sentence

Magistrate John Baloyi has on Tuesday afternoon rejected Brickz leave to appeal his rape conviction and 15-year jail sentence.
I smoke weed and sing in prison‚ says kwaito star Brickz

Kwaito star Sipho "Brickz" Ndlovu claims to currently smoke weed and sing while in prison to keep him calm. In a social worker's report read before ...
'You destroyed my life' - statement from Brickz rape victim

A statement from the young woman who was raped by kwaito artist, Sipho Charles Ndlovu, better known as Brickz was read out in court on Thursday ...
Brickz to remain behind bars until sentencing

Sentencing procedures in the rape case against kwaito musician Sipho Charles Ndlovu, popularly known as Brickz, have been postponed to September ...
'Brickz is still my husband,' says his wife

The wife of convicted rapist and kwaito artist, Sipho Charles Ndlovu, better known as Brickz has revealed to TshisaLIVE that she's emotionally ...
