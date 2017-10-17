Brickz sentenced to 15 years in jail for raping a teenage relative

Kwaito star Sipho Ndlovu, popularly known as Brickz, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after being found guilty of raping a 17-year-old relative in 2013.

In his ruling Magistrate Baloyi detailed testimony from the victim that she was bleeding after the incident as her hymen was broken, as she was a virgin at the time, and was in severe pain. Baloyi said the victim had been told by Brickz to take a bath after the rape and had threatened to kill her if she told anyone. He also said the victim was unaware that she had been infected with a sexually transmitted disease.

The victim said she wanted to end her life as a result of the trauma and became fearful of the musician.

The defence argued for a lenient sentence, but Baloyi said Brickz has not shown remorse for his crime and the court has a duty to protect the freedom of women.

Wearing grey pants, a white shirt and a blue jersey, Brickz was all smiles as he walked into court to hear his fate.