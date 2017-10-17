Khanyi Mbau pens the sweetest message to her bae

Eight years later, Khanyi Mbau and her bae Tebogo Lerole are still couple goals and the TV star has shared some of their secrets.

Taking to Instagram, Khanyi penned the sweetest message to Tebogo, thanking him for making the eight years worth it.

"My baby, my love... 8 years in this... every year you give me a thousand reasons why I am still here doing this with you... not easy, not all days are rosy but yesterday you made me understand why it has all been worth it. "

After Tebogo threw her a surprise birthday with the help of some of her friends, Khanyi was completely taken aback.

"You flew my dad to be with me on my big day, my siblings. Where you got the time to do this without my knowledge is incredible. As women we always wonder how will we ever know when we meet the one? I say... he will keep introducing himself as the one to you every single moment you are in doubt," she wrote.

Tebogo whisked Khanyi off to the Mother City, where they had dinner at The 41 in Camps Bay, before they headed to a night out at The Grand.