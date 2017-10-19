The comments on the People's Bae's bday wish to his gal are everything
The People's Bae, or Mbuyiseni Ndlozi if you like, is known for his prowess with words, but his birthday message to his rumoured girlfriend, Mmabatho Montsho left Twitter searching for more.
Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, who is the spokesperson for EFF, has impressed South Africa on many occasions with his eloquence, but on Thursday morning Twitter wasn't won over.
His message to the 34-year-old actress and director read:
"Happy Birthday @MmabathoMontsho... O hole hole (may you grow older and wise). May God grant you prosperity in your arts. Wish you economic freedom in our lifetime"
Happy Birthday @MmabathoMontsho...O holehole 🎶🥂🎉🎊 may God grant you prosperity in your arts 🎭🎨🎬 wish you economic freedom in our lifetime ✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/wCduOervaP— IG: @MbuyiseniNdlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) October 19, 2017
Twitter claimed the message was "too political" and lacked a few sentimental words.
Of course, they had the right memes for the occasion:
So the Dr doesn't call our Bae, love or baby or my angel? I don't know how to feel about that?? pic.twitter.com/JXkcHAN85C— Senzangakhona Ndaba (@sphamandla1610) October 19, 2017
So Mbuyiseni do u seriously believe that u wiuld be a weak man if u said "HBDLove"? Wishing u financial prosperity- Are u African Bank now? pic.twitter.com/nNm510q3pY— Prof Maanyi (@SthembisoMkhize) October 19, 2017
Awusafaki no I love you baby phakathi hayi ngeke ☹️😂😂 pic.twitter.com/f4uCDIZ3FP— Mrs Mngadi (@makaPoky) October 19, 2017
Oohhh Mbuyiseni and Mmabatho got it going on pic.twitter.com/D3D419Rdwh— Sphelele Zulu (@sphezulu7) October 19, 2017
Lol you being political romantic boi,ohole ohole olekane le👇 pic.twitter.com/EJeAj40681— GIVEN MTSWENI (@GIVENMTSWENI1) October 19, 2017
@MmabathoMontsho happy birthday may you see many more pic.twitter.com/ehkoZlZm6z— sbuda (@benedictbuys) October 19, 2017
