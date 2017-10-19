TshisaLIVE

The comments on the People's Bae's bday wish to his gal are everything

19 October 2017 - 10:13 By TshisaLIVE
Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's message to his bae for her birthday 'underwhelmed' Twitter
Image: Gallo images

The People's Bae, or Mbuyiseni Ndlozi if you like, is known for his prowess with words, but his birthday message to his rumoured girlfriend, Mmabatho Montsho left Twitter searching for more.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, who is the spokesperson for EFF, has impressed South Africa on many occasions with his eloquence, but on Thursday morning Twitter wasn't won over.

His message to the 34-year-old actress and director read:

"Happy Birthday @MmabathoMontsho... O hole hole (may you grow older and wise). May God grant you prosperity in your arts. Wish you economic freedom in our lifetime"

Twitter claimed the message was "too political" and lacked a few sentimental words.

Of course, they had the right memes for the occasion:

