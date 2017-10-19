The comments on the People's Bae's bday wish to his gal are everything

The People's Bae, or Mbuyiseni Ndlozi if you like, is known for his prowess with words, but his birthday message to his rumoured girlfriend, Mmabatho Montsho left Twitter searching for more.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, who is the spokesperson for EFF, has impressed South Africa on many occasions with his eloquence, but on Thursday morning Twitter wasn't won over.

His message to the 34-year-old actress and director read:

"Happy Birthday @MmabathoMontsho... O hole hole (may you grow older and wise). May God grant you prosperity in your arts. Wish you economic freedom in our lifetime"