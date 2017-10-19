WATCH: Mzansi's final goodbye to Dumi Masilela with TV memorial
Fans of Rhythm City were left in tears on Wednesday when the show paid a final tribute to actor Dumi Masilela with a touching memorial service featuring his real life mother and brother.
Dumi, who played the role of Sfiso on Rhythm City, died in hospital after being shot during an attempted hijacking in Tembisa on August 2.
The on-screen memorial service came a week after Dumi's character made his last appearance on the show and featured touching tributes from several of the soapies most popular characters.
The show's producers revealed last month that Sfiso's exit would mirror Dumi's murder, with one of the characters reporting his hijacking to others on the show.
Fans of the soapie added their voices to the tributes and mourning seen on screen, flooding social media with messages about Dumi.
#RhythmCity my heart feel so broken, I don't know what can I do, or maybe I should cry. REST IN PEACE DUMI MASILELA.— Motsie Leseo (@MotsieSamuel) October 18, 2017
The memorial on #RhythmCity is going to tear me apart. pic.twitter.com/BDKf02DlKf— brown baddie (@tumilediga) October 18, 2017
What a heartbreaking episode💔💔my heart is in pieces again😢RIP @dumimasilela, you will always be missed!— -̶̯͡»̶̥·̵̌♡̊͡Mpho K. (@kubeka_mpho) October 18, 2017
#RhythmCity
#RhythmCity my emotion when I saw #dumimasilela memorial service😭😭😭 #RIPDumimasilela #RhythmCity pic.twitter.com/4bk4eyCO8W— BeyKay (@BeyKay_Future) October 18, 2017
#RhythmCity is opening old wounds #dumimasilela . It's making me miss my guardian angel. He lived his life to the fullest extent 😢😢✌ pic.twitter.com/5u9qaktC51— Khosi ✊✊♡♘➰ (@Presh_Fuze) October 18, 2017
I normally cry watching certain scenes on tv. But this evening broke my heart #DumiMasilela #rhythmcity— Sarah Manyame (@Sasywalia) October 18, 2017
somebody please cry with me #RhythmCity #DumiMasilela pic.twitter.com/usjtrYi2u7— njabulo mbatha (@fourrforty) October 18, 2017
If I'm feeling this down because of Dumi Masilela's death and I didn't even know him, I wonder how people who actually knew him and saw him day to day feel 💔💔— a bit fat ♔ (@carmelo_yoko) October 18, 2017
