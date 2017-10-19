WATCH: Mzansi's final goodbye to Dumi Masilela with TV memorial

Fans of Rhythm City were left in tears on Wednesday when the show paid a final tribute to actor Dumi Masilela with a touching memorial service featuring his real life mother and brother.

Dumi, who played the role of Sfiso on Rhythm City, died in hospital after being shot during an attempted hijacking in Tembisa on August 2.

The on-screen memorial service came a week after Dumi's character made his last appearance on the show and featured touching tributes from several of the soapies most popular characters.