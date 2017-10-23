TshisaLIVE

Kenny Kunene 'blessed' by Serge at his surprise birthday party

23 October 2017 - 10:07 By TshisaLIVE
Kenny Kunene with Serge Cabonge at his birthday party.
Kenny Kunene with Serge Cabonge at his birthday party.
Kenny Kunene's wife, Nonkululeko, threw him a surprise birthday party that left him very emotional. 

The businessman and socialite celebrated his special day surrounded by his family and friends. 

Taking to social media, Kenny thanked his wife for the sweet gesture. 

"I wanna thank my wife, MaMokgethwa for an emotional surprise birthday party with family n friends. The first time I celebrate my birthday with my father," he said. 

Among the guests who were invited was Kenny's friend and well-known blesser, Serge Cabonge, who blessed the man of the moment with a bottle of Dom Pérignon champagne that retails at over R2,000. 

Sticking with the champagne theme, Nonkululeko made him a Louis Roederer crystal champagne cake. 

Take a look at the snaps:

