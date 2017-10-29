WATCH: Siphiwe Tshabalala working out with his son is super cute

Soccer star Siphiwe Tshabalala has found the cutest way of spending time with his little boy, and getting a workout in the process.

Siphiwe shared a video of him and little Owethu doing push ups in the comfort of their lounge.

Little Owethu who is only two-years-old looked super keen about doing the routine with his dad.

So guys, let's all learn from Owethu, no skipping gym!