WATCH: Siphiwe Tshabalala working out with his son is super cute
29 October 2017 - 12:00
Soccer star Siphiwe Tshabalala has found the cutest way of spending time with his little boy, and getting a workout in the process.
Siphiwe shared a video of him and little Owethu doing push ups in the comfort of their lounge.
Little Owethu who is only two-years-old looked super keen about doing the routine with his dad.
So guys, let's all learn from Owethu, no skipping gym!
