Thuli Phongolo adds Gucci handbag worth over R56k to her collection
30 October 2017 - 07:00
Actress and DJ Thuli Phongolo loves the finer things in life and recently added a Gucci handbag worth over R56,500 to her closet.
The star, popularly known for her Generations: The Legacy character Namhla, took to Instagram on Thursday to show off the new arrival, a Gucci Dionysus embroidered GG Supreme shoulder bag.
Although our local Gucci store was fresh out of stock of the bag, the brand's international website prices the bag at $ 3,980 (R56,619).
Thuli also owns a Louis Vuitton Neverfull MM Damier Ebene Canvas bag and several other designer bags.
