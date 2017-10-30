TshisaLIVE

Thuli Phongolo adds Gucci handbag worth over R56k to her collection

30 October 2017 - 07:00 By TshisaLIVE
Thuli Phongolo has an impressive hand bag collection.
Image: Via Thuli's Instagram

Actress and DJ Thuli Phongolo loves the finer things in life and recently added a Gucci handbag worth over R56,500 to her closet.

The star, popularly known for her Generations: The Legacy character Namhla, took to Instagram on Thursday to show off the new arrival, a Gucci Dionysus embroidered GG Supreme shoulder bag.

Oh my Gucci!!! 😍💎 #WelcomeHomeTiger 😍❤️

A post shared by Thulisile Phongolo (@thuliphongolo) on

Although our local Gucci store was fresh out of stock of the bag, the brand's international website prices the bag at $ 3,980 (R56,619).

Thuli also owns a Louis Vuitton Neverfull MM Damier Ebene Canvas bag and several other designer bags. 

A solider in motion... steady ready! 🙏🏆

A post shared by Thulisile Phongolo (@thuliphongolo) on

SWEET SWEET... Like my time, like my juice! 💃💃💃

A post shared by Thulisile Phongolo (@thuliphongolo) on

Go & get everything you desire baby boss! 🙏💎

A post shared by Thulisile Phongolo (@thuliphongolo) on

...and the way you love yourself inspires me. 💎

A post shared by Thulisile Phongolo (@thuliphongolo) on

How we rocked the makeup workshop with @masego_sa ... sincerely the muse! 💗💎🙌

A post shared by Thulisile Phongolo (@thuliphongolo) on

