‘I can’t be traumatised in my own country’: A-Reece dragged over twang
Rapper A-Reece is blazing up the charts with his latest album, but not everyone was impressed when he took to radio on Thursday to promote his album.
The star's American twang was on full blast during a Metro FM interview on Thursday, starting the interview by declaring: "Hey yo! Yo! Yo! Hello, world! Hello to the beautiful blue sky. Hello to the green grass and the trees, baby."
The accent got stronger as the interview went on, leading to fans flooding social media to suggest the artist was under the influence and pleading with him to drop the accent.
#TheDriveOnMetro I can't be traumatized in my home country like this. He must lose the accent. @MasechabaNdlovu pic.twitter.com/MATP5qko16— Afrikan_Paw_Print (@Berv_lee) October 26, 2017
#TheDriveOnMetro That annoying accent by 'Iris' 😴😴😪! We have more important issues, loose it please.— Vhavho (@Vhavho) October 26, 2017
#TheDriveOnMetro @moflavadj the boy try to sound like an american..mxm..mxm— Tovhowani Sadikie (@Sadiki_ishe0) October 26, 2017
#TheDriveOnMetro A- Reece whtever you name is pic.twitter.com/ADCPspEAiZ— itumeleng (@itu_messi) October 26, 2017
Kanthe why A-Reece a bua like that?This thing ya bo mreppa ba mzansi ka american accents is so annoying, mxm😒 #TheDriveOnMetro— Chiefress (@Magstar_Mo1) October 26, 2017
@moflavadj @MasechabaNdlovu @METROFMSA am I overthinking or is @AreeceSA high asf?#TheDriveOnMetro— Queen Jino (@tshidi_phomolo) October 26, 2017
Yoh accent vibes lol @moflavadj wetsahalang is he high #TheDriveonMetro— Nyax (@Nyaki101) October 26, 2017
