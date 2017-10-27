TshisaLIVE

‘I can’t be traumatised in my own country’: A-Reece dragged over twang

27 October 2017 - 09:39 By TshisaLIVE
A-Reece came under fire for his accent.
Image: Via Instagram

Rapper A-Reece is blazing up the charts with his latest album, but not everyone was impressed when he took to radio on Thursday to promote his album.

The star's American twang was on full blast during a Metro FM interview on Thursday, starting the interview by declaring: "Hey yo! Yo! Yo! Hello, world! Hello to the beautiful blue sky. Hello to the green grass and the trees, baby."

The accent got stronger as the interview went on, leading to fans flooding social media to suggest the artist was under the influence and pleading with him to drop the accent.

