3 times Somizi slayed on Cassper's #BabyGirl music vid

Cassper Nyovest may have created loads of hype for his Baby Girl music video, but when it finally dropped on Tuesday it was Somizi, who stole much of the show.

The Idols judge, who is a close friend of Cassper, features several times in the video including in an epic dance scene, where he leads partygoers at a bash Cassper organised.

The video also features Tanzanian radio host Vanessa Mdee, Nicole Nyaba, L-Tido, Riky Rick and Major League DJz.

Here are just three moments where Somizi showed us #VideoVixenGoals.