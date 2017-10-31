TshisaLIVE

3 times Somizi slayed on Cassper's #BabyGirl music vid

31 October 2017 - 15:16 By TshisaLIVE
Somizi leads a dance in Cassper Nyovest's new music video.
Somizi leads a dance in Cassper Nyovest's new music video.
Image: Via YouTube

Cassper Nyovest may have created loads of hype for his Baby Girl music video, but when it finally dropped on Tuesday it was Somizi, who stole much of the show.

The Idols judge, who is a close friend of Cassper, features several times in the video including in an epic dance scene, where he leads partygoers at a bash Cassper organised. 

The video also features Tanzanian radio host Vanessa Mdee, Nicole Nyaba, L-Tido, Riky Rick and Major League DJz. 

Here are just three moments where Somizi showed us #VideoVixenGoals.

There for a friend

Somizi and Cassper have often spoken about their friendship, with Cassper even popping in to support Somizi during his book launch earlier this year. Somizi returned the favour by supporting his friend in his new music video.

Joining in on the action

Showing everyone how it is done

While twerking was a firm favourite during the party shown in the music video, Somizi decided to have a little fun and join in the action.

And of course, Somizi did what he does best: dance. The choreographer closed off the video by teaching everyone a little dance.

Watch the full video below.

Tira is not pimping me, says Zodwa Wabantu

Zodwa Wabantu has slammed suggestions that she is being pimped by her Afrotainment boss DJ Tira, explaining that the pair have a working business ...
TshisaLIVE
1 hour ago

'Sometimes prayer doesn't fix it' - Shalima Mkongi on living with a mental illness

Through an emotionally-charged video, actress Shalima Mkongi has shared her journey of suffering with a mental illness to help create conversations ...
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

'Get off my d***'- Emtee tells haters after manhood slip

Emtee has stood tall despite the frenzy that erupted around leaked pictures of his manhood, after he accidentally shared a video on Instagram live on ...
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

'Unappreciated' Nasty C snubs SA Hip-Hop Awards

Rapper Nasty C has decided to boycott the annual SA Hip-Hop Awards, as he believes the organisation did not "properly acknowledge" his success.
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

I'm so sorry it was a big mistake – Emtee on 'manhood mishap'

Rapper Emtee, who has become the talk of the town over leaked pictures of his manhood, has described the debacle as a "big mistake".
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

IN MEMES: Pictures of Emtee's manhood go viral

Twitter was sent into a complete meltdown on Monday morning, after screenshots of what is believed to be Emtee's manhood went viral.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. IN MEMES: Pictures of Emtee's manhood go viral TshisaLIVE
  2. I'm so sorry it was a big mistake – Emtee on 'manhood mishap' TshisaLIVE
  3. Inside Sorisha Naidoo's lavish 40th & her R4.8-million gift TshisaLIVE
  4. Victory! DJ Sbu is heading back to the SABC TshisaLIVE
  5. OPINION: The new celeb is skipping the panties & stealing the show TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

#BlackMonday protests against farm murders gain momentum
Quickfire: Dumisani Dlamini gets philosophical
X