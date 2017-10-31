3 times Somizi slayed on Cassper's #BabyGirl music vid
Cassper Nyovest may have created loads of hype for his Baby Girl music video, but when it finally dropped on Tuesday it was Somizi, who stole much of the show.
The Idols judge, who is a close friend of Cassper, features several times in the video including in an epic dance scene, where he leads partygoers at a bash Cassper organised.
The video also features Tanzanian radio host Vanessa Mdee, Nicole Nyaba, L-Tido, Riky Rick and Major League DJz.
Here are just three moments where Somizi showed us #VideoVixenGoals.
There for a friend
Somizi and Cassper have often spoken about their friendship, with Cassper even popping in to support Somizi during his book launch earlier this year. Somizi returned the favour by supporting his friend in his new music video.
Joining in on the action
Showing everyone how it is done
While twerking was a firm favourite during the party shown in the music video, Somizi decided to have a little fun and join in the action.
And of course, Somizi did what he does best: dance. The choreographer closed off the video by teaching everyone a little dance.
Watch the full video below.
