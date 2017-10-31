TshisaLIVE

Tira is not pimping me, says Zodwa Wabantu

31 October 2017 - 14:36 By TshisaLIVE
Zodwa Wabantu says DJ Tira is her boss.
Image: Via Zodwa Wabantu's Instagram

Zodwa Wabantu has slammed suggestions that she is being pimped by her Afrotainment boss DJ Tira, explaining that the pair have a working business relationship that she is happy with.

DJ Tira came under fire from social media users after he posted a racy picture of Zodwa at her birthday party over the weekend with her buttocks on full display.

While most people were outraged by the picture, others accused the music mogul of pimping out Zodwa to make a profit off her willingness to not wear underwear.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Zodwa denied this and said she never felt like Tira was using her.

"DJ Tira is not pimping me. I do what I want. This is business and Tira is my boss. If he was my pimp, I would be happy to just sit around acting stupid and drinking, but no this is business. If he makes money from Zodwa, I get the money from him. He is my boss but at the end of the day we do business together and I make my money and I go. My birthday was my business and I worked with Tira to arrange it. We work together," she explained.

She said that people often scrutinised her relationship with Tira, but she was unfazed by what others might say.

"I don't know why people like to talk about Tira. I know people hate Tira. F**k them," she added.

Zodwa said she would work for Tira for a while until she had enough money to "retire" from the industry.

The dancer said she was just having fun and did not care about being perceived as a "bad influence" to young girls.  

"I am not concerned because this is my life. People come to me and tell me that I inspired them to be more confident in their bodies. I am not trying to change the world, I am just living my life. If I was highly educated, I would maybe express myself with my degrees. Instead my platform is entertainment and what do you do in entertainment? You entertain," she said.

