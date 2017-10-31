TshisaLIVE

'Unappreciated' Nasty C snubs SA Hip-Hop Awards

31 October 2017 - 08:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Rapper Nasty C did not submit his music for consideration at this year's SA Hip-Hop Awards.
Rapper Nasty C has decided to boycott the annual SA Hip-Hop Awards, as he believes the organisation did not "properly acknowledge" his success. 

Nasty's boycott follows in the footsteps of K.O who caused a stir by taking a stand against the awards three years ago. 

This year's SA Hip-Hop Awards nominees were announced in Johannesburg on Monday, with Nasty C and Emtee being the notable absentees from the list.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Mabala Noise spokesperson Sikhulile Nzuza explained that after  meeting with the rapper, they decided to not submit his music for consideration at this year's awards.

"We meet with all our artists before we submit their music. We spoke with Nasty C to ask him which of the categories he would feel comfortable submitting in and he told us that he would not like to participate in the awards at all. He felt that he had a massive year last year but he was not recognised for his achievements by the awards and he does not want that again. It was a peak year for him and for him to not be recognised concerned him,"  Sikhulile said. 

He said that the company stood by Nasty C's decision and would reevaluate any further submissions in the future.

"Artists are not here for awards. Nasty C is doing well and doesn't need an award to validate him. So far it is only Nasty C that has chosen not to participate from Mabala Noise but I am sure next year there will be more," Sikhulile added.

SA Hip-Hop Awards organiser Rashid Kay said that he was disappointed by the rapper's decision to withdraw, and hoped that  the Juice Back musician would reconsider in the future.

"It is concerning that he has chosen not to submit his music. We would love to have had him at the awards because he is exceptionally talented and feel he would have done well. We have no problems with him," Rashid said.

Rashid explained that Emtee had submitted but, with his album being released on the same day as the submissions deadline, it did not have enough exposure to make the top five selections in any of the categories. The rapper will however receive a  Most Valuable Artist award in recognition of his impact and profitability.

The awards have previously been rocked by boycotts, with  K.O and his company CashTime snubbing the show in 2014 amidst concerns over the lack of transparency in voting. The rapper did submit for this year's awards.

Meanwhile, AKA and Cassper walked away as the most nominated artists at this year's awards. Cassper scored ten nods in eight categories and will receive Most Valuable and Milestone awards for his Fill Up Orlando Stadium concert last year.

AKA got six nominations in four categories, while his collaboration with Anatii walked away with a further five nominations in three categories.

A full list of nominations is available here.

