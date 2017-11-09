TshisaLIVE

Dineo Ranaka defends 'teen love' & 20 year age-gaps

09 November 2017 - 13:40 By TshisaLIVE
Radio personality Dineo Ranaka says love is unpredictable.
Radio personality Dineo Ranaka says love is unpredictable.
Image: Via Dineo Ranaka Instagram

The question of whether age is just a number in relationships sparked a heated debate on Twitter this week after radio personality Mantsoe Pout took to social media to lambaste teens who date older people, drawing sharp reaction from Dineo Ranaka.

Mantsoe took to Twitter to share her disgust at older men that apparently see no problem with dating teenagers. She questioned their motives and suggested that they were "perverts" taking advantage of young girls.

"Can 38-year-old men stop dating teenagers! What are you doing at 38 dating a 17-year-old? What life experiences do you remotely share? This just smells like a pervert taking advantage of a little girl for data and pumps. Sies! I'm so disgusted!" she wrote.

She went on to warn young girls to stay away from older men.

"And you teens, tlohelang banna!! (leave older man alone)" she wrote.

However, Dineo felt that Mantsoe's anger was "unfair and quite heavily judgmental" and took her to task on Twitter.

"There are a number of people happily married for years on end and they have a 20-year age gap. So to generalize to this extent is unfair. My dad was in his 30’s when he met mom and she was late teens. Love is unpredictable," the Metro FM DJ claimed.

Pretoria-based relationship counsellor Anri Van Den Berg told TshisaLIVE that the effects of a large age gap between people in a relationship was dependent on their past experiences, relationships and emotional maturity.

“You cannot make a generalised statement of whether a large age gap is helpful or harmful to a relationship. You would need to evaluate a number of factors to understand the relationship dynamic properly. These factors would include: the reasons why each person is in the relationship, their emotional maturity, their past relationships and their personality types," she said.

Papa Penny meeting polygamist Musa is the BEST thing on TV

Papa Penny Penny had fans in stitches this week when he visited Uthando Nes’thembu's Musa Mseleku to talk about polygamy.
TshisaLIVE
9 hours ago

‘Broke’ Cassper looking to sell cars to help finance #FillUpFNBStadium

As rapper Cassper Nyovest scrambles to try find sponsors for his Fill Up FNB Stadium concert next month, he has revealed that he is "broke as hell" ...
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

Mpho Maboi warns DM pests to stop sending nudes

TV Sports personality Mpho Maboi has issued a fierce warning to people who keep sliding into her direct messages to send her nudes, telling them that ...
TshisaLIVE
10 hours ago

Robbie Malinga: My wife is too young to have her husband die

Veteran musician Robbie Malinga says he was scared of dying and leaving his young wife a widow, after falling seriously ill earlier this ...
TshisaLIVE
11 hours ago

It’s going to be a bittersweet night, says Johnny Clegg on last Joburg gig

Just a few hours before he takes to stage for possibly the last ever in Johannesburg, legendary musician Johnny Clegg has said he’s anticipating a ...
TshisaLIVE
10 hours ago

Most read

  1. Pearl Thusi's explosive Twitter feud has social media shook TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Rude' Dineo Ranaka slammed over Emtee manhood interview TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES: Twitter thinks OPW pastor was throwing shade at groom TshisaLIVE
  4. Thando claps back at 'unemployed' claim TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES: 'If Paxton doesn’t win, we’re boycotting idols' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Jacques Pauw’s book launch hit by power outage
‘Everytime I close my eyes, I see her’: Woman who caught nurse verbally abusing ...
X