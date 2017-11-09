Pregnant Busiswa backtracks on 'andiz'umitha' lyrics

Busiswa caught her fans off-guard on Wednesday when she announced that she has a bun in the oven, leading to fans pointing out a song lyric where she had said she wouldn't get pregnant.

The energetic performer announced the news of her pregnancy on social media on Wednesday with an Instagram post of herself holding her growing baby bump.

While the post's comment section was flooded with congratulatory messages from the likes of Nhlanhla Nciza, Thabo 'Smol' of Black Motion and Lootlove; fans were quick to remind her of the lyrics in her hit Lahla were she said: "Performer for life, andizu mitha no mitha (not going to fall pregnant)".

Busiswa played along and explained that it was just youth and hunger for success that influenced those particular lyrics, while also suggesting that she might be expecting a baby boy.

"Thank you for the well-wishes my people. Of course I was young, hungry and less d*cknified (sic) when I wrote 'andizumitha nomitha'. I'm wiser now. Still a performer for life, still ngenaring nge (doing the) vosho everywhere. In fact, I might name him GqomLawd at this point," she joked.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE the musician was shy to comment on her personal life and said she preferred to keep her private life to herself for fear of hogging the headlines.

"I don't want my private life splashed across the headlines. I prefer to talk about my music and I don't want to comment on my pregnancy."

Here's the snap of the mummy-to-be: