Nasty C to give away diamond chain
Rapper Nasty C wants to share "a part of himself" with a fan at his upcoming Durban tour and so decided to create a custom diamond chain to give away at his show.
The Hell Naw rapper took to social media on Thursday afternoon to announce that he had teamed up with the same jewellers who made his custom grillz and chains to create an Ivyson chain named after his current national tour.
Me & Shohreh Giving away a free Ivyson diamond chain @ The Ivyson Tour.. because.. DANCE 🤧💎💎💎💎💎 real ones be on standby!— The Ivyson Tour (@Nasty_CSA) November 9, 2017
Mabala Noise spokesperson Sikhulile Nzuza told TshisaLIVE that Nasty C would give the chain away at his December 8 concert at the Wavehouse in Durban.
"He will be giving away the chain at his last show in Durban because he wants to give a part of himself to fans. He loves chains and is excited to share this with them" he said.
Sikhulile was shy to reveal the cost of the chain but said that it was made of genuine diamonds.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE