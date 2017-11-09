TshisaLIVE

Nasty C to give away diamond chain

09 November 2017 - 15:54 By TshisaLIVE
Rapper Nasty C is giving away an Ivyson chain to fans.
Rapper Nasty C is giving away an Ivyson chain to fans.
Image: Via Instagram

Rapper Nasty C wants to share "a part of himself" with a fan at his upcoming Durban tour and so decided to create a custom diamond chain to give away at his show.

The Hell Naw rapper took to social media on Thursday afternoon to announce that he had teamed up with the same jewellers who made his custom grillz and chains to create an Ivyson chain named after his current national tour.

Mabala Noise spokesperson Sikhulile Nzuza told TshisaLIVE that Nasty C would give the chain away at his December 8 concert at the Wavehouse in Durban.

"He will be giving away the chain at his last show in Durban because he wants to give a part of himself to fans. He loves chains and is excited to share this with them" he said.

Sikhulile was shy to reveal the cost of the chain but said that it was made of genuine diamonds.

Pregnant Busiswa backtracks on 'andiz'umitha' lyrics

Busiswa caught her fans off-guard on Wednesday when she announced that she has a bun in the oven, leading to fans pointing out a song lyric where she ...
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

‘Broke’ Cassper looking to sell cars to help finance #FillUpFNBStadium

As rapper Cassper Nyovest scrambles to try find sponsors for his Fill Up FNB Stadium concert next month, he has revealed that he is "broke as hell" ...
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

Papa Penny meeting polygamist Musa is the BEST thing on TV

Papa Penny Penny had fans in stitches this week when he visited Uthando Nes’thembu's Musa Mseleku to talk about polygamy.
TshisaLIVE
9 hours ago

SNAPS: Inside Kelly Khumalo’s Playboy-themed birthday party

It’s hard to believe that Kelly is 33-years-old, especially because the mother of two still looks 21 and slaying!
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

IN MEMES: Here’s what fans thought of DJ Zinhle’s reality show

DJ Zinhle's reality show It Takes a Village debuted on Wednesday evening to applause from fans who hailed it the greatest show since musician ...
TshisaLIVE
12 hours ago

Robbie Malinga: My wife is too young to have her husband die

Veteran musician Robbie Malinga says he was scared of dying and leaving his young wife a widow, after falling seriously ill earlier this ...
TshisaLIVE
11 hours ago

Most read

  1. Pearl Thusi's explosive Twitter feud has social media shook TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Rude' Dineo Ranaka slammed over Emtee manhood interview TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES: Twitter thinks OPW pastor was throwing shade at groom TshisaLIVE
  4. Thando claps back at 'unemployed' claim TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES: 'If Paxton doesn’t win, we’re boycotting idols' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Jacques Pauw’s book launch hit by power outage
‘Everytime I close my eyes, I see her’: Woman who caught nurse verbally abusing ...
X