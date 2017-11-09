Nasty C to give away diamond chain

Mabala Noise spokesperson Sikhulile Nzuza told TshisaLIVE that Nasty C would give the chain away at his December 8 concert at the Wavehouse in Durban.

"He will be giving away the chain at his last show in Durban because he wants to give a part of himself to fans. He loves chains and is excited to share this with them" he said.

Sikhulile was shy to reveal the cost of the chain but said that it was made of genuine diamonds.