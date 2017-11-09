SNAPS: Inside Kelly Khumalo’s Playboy-themed birthday party

It’s hard to believe that Kelly is 33-years-old, especially because the mother of two still looks 21 and slaying!

The star celebrated her birthday this week and had a massive Playboy-themed bash on Wednesday. She wore a sexy little bunny suit complete with the cutest bunny ears.

Surrounded by friends, including socialite Babalwa Mneno, Kelly partied it up like a teenager and proved, once again, that black just don’t crack.

Here are a few snaps from the night.