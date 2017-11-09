TshisaLIVE

SNAPS: Inside Kelly Khumalo’s Playboy-themed birthday party

09 November 2017 - 14:30 By TshisaLIVE
Singer Kelly Khumalo had a blast on her birthday.
Singer Kelly Khumalo had a blast on her birthday.
Image: Via Instagram

It’s hard to believe that Kelly is 33-years-old, especially because the mother of two still looks 21 and slaying!

The star celebrated her birthday this week and had a massive Playboy-themed bash on Wednesday. She wore a sexy little bunny suit complete with the cutest bunny ears.

Surrounded by friends, including socialite Babalwa Mneno, Kelly partied it up like a teenager and proved, once again, that black just don’t crack.

Here are a few snaps from the night.

On my way to @cocoonloungejhb #Sweet16Things #BunniesThings #PreBirthDayVibes

A post shared by Kelly Khumalo (@kellykhumaloza) on

QUEENS @kellykhumaloza x @blackbarbielish 🐰👑 #UltimateWednesdays

A post shared by Cocoon Sandton (@cocoonloungejhb) on

A huge thanks to everyone who came last night, cakes by @kupkakekitkhen #UltimateWednesdays

A post shared by Cocoon Sandton (@cocoonloungejhb) on

I’m officially 16.....

A post shared by Kelly Khumalo (@kellykhumaloza) on

WATCH: Distruction Boyz' Omunye gets a shout-out in parliament

Gqom group Distruction Boyz are over the moon after their hit single Omunye was mention in parliament this week, to fits of laughter from politicians ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Pastor Mboro plans to pray for more 'sex-starved' congregants

Just days after news that an episode of his TV show was canned by Soweto TV for allegedly showing a couple having sex, pastor Paseka Motsoeneng, ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Being Bonang star Pinky Girl's plan to take over Mzansi

While Bonang Matheba was undoubtedly the star of reality show Being Bonang, it was the TV personalities right hand woman Pinky Girl that stole the ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Dr Tumi opens up about money struggles and 'being broke'

Dr Tumi has challenged the traditional stereotypes of doctors being wealthy, revealing that his own idea to start a medical practice left him broke ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Manaka Ranaka ready to defend reality show from trolls

Generations: The Legacy actress and reality star Manaka Ranaka has been in the industry long enough to pick her battles, and is ready to take on ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Pearl Thusi's explosive Twitter feud has social media shook TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Rude' Dineo Ranaka slammed over Emtee manhood interview TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES: Twitter thinks OPW pastor was throwing shade at groom TshisaLIVE
  4. Thando claps back at 'unemployed' claim TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES: 'If Paxton doesn’t win, we’re boycotting idols' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Jacques Pauw’s book launch hit by power outage
‘Everytime I close my eyes, I see her’: Woman who caught nurse verbally abusing ...
X