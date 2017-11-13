TshisaLIVE

'Excited' Bucie calls for privacy during pregnancy

13 November 2017 - 11:34 By TshisaLIVE
Bucie is pregnant with her third child.
Bucie is pregnant with her third child.
Image: Via Bucie's Instagram

Singer Bucie has called for fans and media to respect her privacy as she and husband Nhlanhla prepare to welcome their second child together.

Bucie confirmed to TshisaLIVE that they are preparing to welcome another addition to their family.

"I am growing my family. I love my family life. I am more than happy because I love being a wife and a mother," she said.

News of Bucie's pregnancy surfaced over the weekend after a close source confirmed the news to Drum magazine.

Bucie was disappointed by the leak and said she left music to try keep her personal life more private.

"It is still very early (in the pregnancy) and I am not comfortable to speak about it yet, especially because traditionally we don't announce anything at a such an early stage. I don't understand why it is being spoken about when I left music to just be a mom and wife," she said.

 

The star gave birth earlier this year after announcing her pregnancy during the last season of Idols SA.

She later announced her retirement from the industry to focus on her family.

I didn’t feel appreciated, says Thembisa Mdoda on leaving OPW

Thembisa Mdoda may have been the longest running presenter of Our Perfect Wedding, however she knew it was time to move on when she started feeling ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Why are you marrying a 'serial cheater?' - Twitter asks OPW bride

Another episode of Our Perfect Wedding left Twitter feeling like brides, who featured on the show were "settling" for less than they deserve by ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

WATCH: Who's your money on? Fans divided as Idols SA heads for finale

As the latest season of popular TV music reality show Idols SA draws to an end, fans of the show have taken to social media to argue over why their ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Nazooo! Unathi's birthday celebration was lit

But Unathi Msengana knows how to celebrate in style, ne! She celebrated her birthday and made sure that this one was one to remember as she gathered ...
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

Skolopad on losing drama queen award to Zodwa Wabantu

The Feather Awards were an interesting night for entertainer Skolopad, who not only stole the spotlight with her wors dress but also lost the Drama ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Skolopad on losing drama queen award to Zodwa Wabantu TshisaLIVE
  2. ‘Broke’ Cassper looking to sell cars to help finance #FillUpFNBStadium TshisaLIVE
  3. Dineo Ranaka defends 'teen love' & 20 year age gaps TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH: Penny Penny daughter steals the show at Hugh Masekela concert TshisaLIVE
  5. Pinky Girl shares fond memories of growing up with Bonang TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Water crisis hits Beaufort West
Drunk or happy? Video of dancing petrol attendant goes viral
X