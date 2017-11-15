TshisaLIVE

Final verdict: Cassper confirms AKA won’t perform at #FillUpFNBStadium

15 November 2017 - 09:42 By TshisaLIVE
Cassper Nyovest says AKA can be a part of #FillUpFNBStadium... if he buys a ticket and comes to the show.
Image: Via Cassper Nyovest Instagram

Cassper Nyovest has cleared the air on lingering speculation that his music rival AKA may join the line-up for his #FillUpFNBStadium concert next month, telling fans that the performances are covered.

Responding to a fan's suggestion that the pair join forces, Cassper took to Twitter to claim the best thing AKA could do was buy a ticket. 

"We should all join forces together and buy tickets. This is a love thing. It's a national pride thing. If he wants to help, he needs to buy tickets and attend the show. That's where we are challenged. As far as the performances, best believe we got that covered. Trust me!" he wrote.

Soon posts with the hashtag #PerformancesAreCoveredBroer flooded the internet, many of them directed at AKA.

AKA told TshisaLIVE earlier this week he was serious about performing at Cassper's show, if he was approached and the price was right.

"We haven't spoken yet and I doubt he (Cassper) will approach me to be part of the show but I am serious about performing."

