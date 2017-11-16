TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: Here's who Vodacom NXT LVL fans think will win

16 November 2017 - 09:57 By TshisaLIVE
Rapper Jesse Reignz is a favourite for the title.
Image: Via Vodacom YouTube

With just three weeks left of this year's competition, fans of the Vodacom NXT LVL TV talent search are already predicting who will walk away with the crown.

There's hardly a week that goes by without fans flooding social media with hilarious memes and messages in reaction to the show, with many sharing jokes about judges Riky Rick, DJ Zinhle, Big Nuz, Danny K and DJ Euphonik.

But as we get to the business end of the show, fans have been filling Twitter with predictions on who will win.

Rapper Jesse Reignz and singer Thamsanqa  Mathonsi have been slugging it out for the top spot, but most fans seem to be siding with Jesse for the win.

Singer Zethembiso Mdletshe may be at the bottom of the board but is a firm fan favourite and a dark horse for the title.

