IN MEMES: Here's who Vodacom NXT LVL fans think will win
With just three weeks left of this year's competition, fans of the Vodacom NXT LVL TV talent search are already predicting who will walk away with the crown.
There's hardly a week that goes by without fans flooding social media with hilarious memes and messages in reaction to the show, with many sharing jokes about judges Riky Rick, DJ Zinhle, Big Nuz, Danny K and DJ Euphonik.
But as we get to the business end of the show, fans have been filling Twitter with predictions on who will win.
Rapper Jesse Reignz and singer Thamsanqa Mathonsi have been slugging it out for the top spot, but most fans seem to be siding with Jesse for the win.
Jesse is chilled and humble. He must win 😢#VodacomNXTLVL— Precious ☺ Boitumelo (@boity_p) November 15, 2017
Am here for Jesse #VodacomNXTLVL pic.twitter.com/54xOtIHssm— Success 👑 👑 👑 (@Katleho_Katz) November 15, 2017
#VodacomNXTLVL Jesse is my no 1, runner up is Thami😍😍😍😍😍😍😍— Nicole👑 (@Slinicole_m) November 15, 2017
#VodacomNXTLVL.....I can safely say Jesse will win this because of his constistence❤❤💓👌 pic.twitter.com/cIzQS1wt3q— pooshy (@poshtasty) November 8, 2017
#VodacomNXTLVL @ThamsanqaMatho2 and @jessereignz this guys don't deserve to be in a competition coz they just good. pic.twitter.com/7HnUBG68Ce— Sandile Chili (@BlackTailor1) November 15, 2017
Singer Zethembiso Mdletshe may be at the bottom of the board but is a firm fan favourite and a dark horse for the title.
I still stick to this,wether Zithe or Jesse must take this home #vodacomNXTLVL— SHEPHERD 📶⭐ (@sharepart) November 15, 2017
Sisi @Zethe_M you're going to be such a fire SA artist in the near future. This journey is only to strengthen you for the Glory to come. #VodacomNXTLVL— Mafungwase (@NomMkhize1) November 15, 2017
