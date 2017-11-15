Sophie Ndaba on reality show: It is going to be very me

Former Generations actress and businesswoman Sophie Ndaba has been hard at work on a reality show she hopes will make it to screens next year.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Sophie revealed that she has been in negotiations with several local broadcasters to air the reality show, she says is unlike anything being done in South Africa at the moment.

"It is going to be very different. It isn't going to be like Being Bonang or Somizi's show. It won't be all about my life, but it is still very me and I have no doubt my fans will love it."

She said the show was written and co-produced by her and was part of her move to production.

"I have produced a number of projects and I have slowly been moving into that direction. It is exciting to have this idea and be able to run with it. Now, all we need is for it to find a suitable home," she added.