'She's perfect' - Mona Monyane welcomes her second child

17 November 2017 - 09:18 By TshisaLIVE
Mona gave birth to a baby girl on Thursday evening.
Mona gave birth to a baby girl on Thursday evening.
Image: Via Mona's Instagram

Actress Mona Monyane and her hubby Khulu Skenjana welcomed their second child on Thursday, a baby girl named Amani-Amaza Wamazulu Skenjana.

Only hours after having a water birth, Mona took to social media to gush over her new arrival and introduce her to fans.

She said that her family was overjoyed to have a new girl in the house and they were grateful for the blessing from heaven.

"Amazulu a vulekile( the heavens have opened). We welcome our second daughter into the world :-Amaza Wamazulu Skenjana born 18:52pm, 16 November 2017. You have completed our home. Re leboha Mohau le Ramasedi (We are grateful for mercy and grace). Most importantly we thank all who have shared this wonderful journey with us. We thank you for your prayers and well wishes. Rea leboha," she wrote.

Mona and Khulu's first child was born in August last year.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE last month, actor Khulu said being dad was his greatest role to date.

"If you had told me five years ago that I would one day be married with kids, I wouldn't have believed you. I used to think that being single and a bachelor was the dopest thing to do. Now I realise the dopest thing is being a husband and father."

