WATCH: 3 times Cassper's gardener Innocent gave us life

Cassper Nyovest's gardener Innocent became an overnight sensation this week after appearing in an advert for the rapper's FillUpFNBStadium concert next month, but the man has been slaying these social media streets for weeks already.

Innocent first burst onto the scene when he was spotted dancing to Cassper's songs while going about his duties. A video of him dancing was recorded by Cassper and was posted on Instagram.

Soon there was no stopping the star, with fans even starting a #IWishIWasInnocent hashtag in reaction to the hilarious videos about him.

Here are just three times Innocent had us rolling on the floor in laughter at his antics.

Innocent - straight from Paris

Innocent was the centre of attention last month when he was interviewed by Cassper's bestie Carpo for his web series. In a segment from the show, it is claimed that Innocent had just arrived from Paris and had questions about #FillUpFNBStadium.