IN MEMES: Ntate Ranaka's wisdom is too much for Twitter to handle

24 November 2017 - 08:33 By TshisaLIVE
Ntate Ranaka's wisdom leaves Twitter in their feels.
Ntate Ranaka's wisdom leaves Twitter in their feels.
Emotions ran high on Twitter last night as the Ranakas' celebrated a family wedding, with Ntate Ranaka's words of wisdom giving them the feels. 

Mzi and Michelle's union on Thursday night's episode reminded Twitter of the beauty of traditional weddings as the Ranakas' went all out on their culture-inspired outfits.

However it was Ntate Ranaka's words to the newlyweds that left everyone emotional.

The head of the family advised the young couple to respect each other and told his son how proud he is that he's become a man. Ranaka senior said young men needed to do right by their women.

In addition to how great everyone looked and the joyful vibes, Twitter melted in the celebration of love:  

