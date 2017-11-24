IN MEMES: Ntate Ranaka's wisdom is too much for Twitter to handle
Emotions ran high on Twitter last night as the Ranakas' celebrated a family wedding, with Ntate Ranaka's words of wisdom giving them the feels.
Mzi and Michelle's union on Thursday night's episode reminded Twitter of the beauty of traditional weddings as the Ranakas' went all out on their culture-inspired outfits.
However it was Ntate Ranaka's words to the newlyweds that left everyone emotional.
The head of the family advised the young couple to respect each other and told his son how proud he is that he's become a man. Ranaka senior said young men needed to do right by their women.
In addition to how great everyone looked and the joyful vibes, Twitter melted in the celebration of love:
I feel ntate Ranaka's speech in my soul #TheRanakas pic.twitter.com/oUUbbsb5YD— uNtombizanele (@porshporsh) November 23, 2017
Ntate Ranaka “stop playing games , do right by ur women , respect her “— K h u m o 🧚🏼♀️ (@iamKhumo_) November 23, 2017
Michelle is blessed to have a father in law like Mr Ranaka.
#TheRanakas pic.twitter.com/OYugeNQvn9
Ntate Ranaka's words 😢 #TheRanakas pic.twitter.com/RcVnupMAAD— ♡ POSH ♡ (@Posh_Deluxe_) November 23, 2017
Ntate ranaka that was a beautiful speech m in tears #TheRanakas pic.twitter.com/rFGmuC5wji— Ngcobo (@TshepisoBertina) November 23, 2017
Ntate Ranaka's speech though #TheRanakas pic.twitter.com/Da3kmjfhSy— Zamoh♥Luh♣ (@Zamoh__) November 23, 2017
Ntate Ranaka, #TheRanakas pic.twitter.com/iilt9VmwFP— Muambara phephe ya phanḓa na murahu (@_Estimator) November 23, 2017
Ntate Ranaka a nketsa ke be emotional toe 😢😢😭😭😭#TheRanakas pic.twitter.com/UsqDJ7k1K9— Lebo... (@Lebo_070) November 23, 2017
Ntate Ranaka Preaching Gents, do right by your women, yekelani ukudlala ngabantwana babantu. #TheRanakas pic.twitter.com/Z6hxXyLfUN— Olorato_Botshelo ❤❤ (@Man_Dee_Sah_AFC) November 23, 2017
