Oskido: I will only retire when God decides to take me to heaven

"If Ma Miriam Makeba died at 76 on stage, who the hell is Oskido to retire? Bra Hugh (Masekela) is still going on and reaching his 80s. Music is my game and so if I retire...I will only retire when God decides to take me to heaven. I can't leave music because it is my craft."

Oskido has been instrumental in launching the careers of some of SA's biggest artists including DJ Tira, Mafikizolo and Black Coffee.

He said that he would continue to work with artists as long as he believed in their talent.

"I work until it works out. Mafikizolo took five years to break into the market. The first four or five albums were not successful but the sixth album was. It shows that you need to believe in people and be patient.

Oskido rose to fame as one half of the house duo Brothers of Peace (BOP) and after the reunion of groups such as Bongo Maffin and TKZee, he said that the group was planning on making a comeback.

"I was talking to my partner Bruce (“Dope" Sebitlo) and we will be bringing the group back. People should look out for BOP in 2018. I can't say much about the projects we are working on but there are a different things but 2018 is our year," he added.

Oskido will be celebrating his 50th birthday with a big bash at Taboo nightclub on Saturday and Eyadini Lounge in Durban on December 3. He said that he would give tickets to Cassper's #FillUpFNBStadium show to the first 500 people who attend his Johannesburg party. He will also release his latest album, 50 Degrees, next week.