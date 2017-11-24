TshisaLIVE

Mshoza praises her man for not 'using his fists' to change her

24 November 2017 - 09:37 By TshisaLIVE
Musician Mshoza feels like she's finally found true love.
Image: Instagram

Mshoza is obviously smitten with her man, Thuthukani Mvula, revealing that  she still couldn't believe she's found someone who loves her for who she is, and isn't trying to change her by using "his fists".

The musician, whose love life has been the subject of many reports over her long career, told Drum that she was initially afraid of fully committing herself to her relationship with Thuthukani because of her past experiences.

"I didn't think I was going to be happy again. I was scared. I was shocked that a man would love me for who I am and not try to change me by using his fists."

Mshoza explained that her past relationships had not been "healthy" and that she was grateful to have found her match.  

The pair, who have been together for two years now, plan to wed next month.

The singer also  recently took social media to gush over the way her man treats her. 

"I love the way you love and respect me. I don't know what tomorrow holds for me but I'm glad I have you in my life Mvula," she said. 

Mshoza added that her man gave her hope and has impeccable morals. 

"A man that gives hope when I feel it's impossible... a man that has never in his life beat a woman up. Keep it decent and respectful forever my nunu," she said. 

