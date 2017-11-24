TshisaLIVE

Amanda Black on Mthokozisi, her career ambitions & her love life

24 November 2017 - 08:00 By TshisaLIVE
Amanda Black said she feels for Idols SA runner-up Mthokozisi Ndaba.
Amanda Black said she feels for Idols SA runner-up Mthokozisi Ndaba.

It's been over a year since Amanda Black released her award-winning debut album Amazulu and the star is still getting used to the fame her meteoric rise to the top of the charts has brought.

Amanda, who shot to fame as a top 8 finalist on Idols SA, won over the hearts of fans for much of 2017 with her unique sound and strong vocals. She told TshisaLIVE that despite the pressures of the industry, she was determined to succeed on her own terms.

"I don't know if there is a formula for success but I know that if I keep being me and be real, then I will be fine. I feel like the honesty in my music and the stories I tell have been some of the reasons why people gravitate towards me."

Reflecting on her own experience on Idols SA, Amanda said that she could sympathise with this year's runner-up Mthokozisi Ndaba, who received assistance after struggling to deal with the emotions after losing out to Paxton Fielies in the show's finale on Sunday.

"I never got that far and for me it felt like I got so far, but not far enough. I can only imagine how it must feel for him to go so far and not win. Everyone wants to win, but only one person can. I hope that he is okay and that he remembers that he got so much out of it."

The transition from Idols to a major player in the music industry saw Amanda work with several artists, but the singer said she is looking forward to working with big players in the industry.

"I would love to work with the likes of Zonke (Dikana) and Thandiswa Mazwai. It would be interesting to see what would come out of our approaches to music."

While speaking about music came easy to Amanda, she has always been shy to speak about her private life, only revealing that she wrote a recent single with La Sauce about the emotions of being in a new relationship.

She told TshisaLIVE that she was still in the relationship and couldn't be happier.

"I am still in that relationship. When you are in a new relationship you are so happy and you want it to last forever," she said.

She joked that she might one day write her own wedding song.

AKA gets told to sit down over Joburg 'water crisis' comments

As Johannesburg water works to repair the biggest leak in its history, rapper AKA has taken to social media top question whether people's response to ...
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Skolopad considers leaving 'nudity' in 2017

Skolopad is set to launch a social media campaign to help make a decision of whether she should change up her image and leave nudity in 2017. This ...
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

I will never work with Cassper again, Emtee says as 'feud' escalates

Emtee has lambasted Cassper Nyovest, accusing the rapper of trying to score cheap points at his expense and not giving him enough respect. Speaking ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Sho Majozi: Papa Penny is not my father

Musician and actress Sho Majozi may be one of the hottest artists to come out of Limpopo at the moment but that doesn't mean she is related to one of ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

'I'm here to stay like pollen & allergies' - Skolopad on bee leather outfit

Skolopad is determined to prove to haters that just like a force of nature and allergies she's here to stay, which was also the inspiration behind ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. I will never work with Cassper again, Emtee says as 'feud' escalates TshisaLIVE
  2. AKA gets told to sit down over Joburg 'water crisis' comments TshisaLIVE
  3. Idols runner-up Mthokozisi 'receiving assistance' to deal with losing the title TshisaLIVE
  4. Sho Majozi: Papa Penny is not my father TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH: Oskido's super proud of DJ Zinhle's flashy new crib TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

These are SA’s most unsafe cars
Here's the proof! DJ Cleo can make a beat out of anything
X