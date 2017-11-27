I went broke during this: Cassper on his #FillUpFNBStadium concert

Cassper Nyovest is so broke he's had to sell three of his four Rolexes.

"This month some of my friends helped me pay my landscape architect [and] my helper. My electricity bill was paid by my friend. I sold my watches. I sold everything because I needed the money more than I needed the watches," Nyovest said.

The reason for his financial woes? The rapper has sunk everything he owns into his concert at the FNB Stadium next weekend.

In 2015 he made history by being the first South African hip-hop artist to sell out the 20,000-capacity Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg. Last year he filled the 40,000-seater Orlando Stadium.

This Saturday Nyovest, whose real name is Refiloe Phoolo, will attempt to fill the 90,000-capacity FNB Stadium.

Nyovest has been hustling to secure sponsors for the event, an exercise that has been "demanding" on every level. Until a month ago, no major sponsors had been found and Nyovest was staring at the possibility of footing the R15-million bill himself.