Mdu Masilela denies being a polygamist - report

Controversial kwaito star, Mdu Masilela's life has once again become a topic for tabloid headlines, after it emerged that he apparently paid lobola for his baby mama without his first wife's consent.

According to Sunday World, Mdu's uncles visited his baby mama, Sibahle Dlamini's home to pay lobola late last year but his wife, Sarah Masilela is fuming because she had no knowledge of the situation.

The report states that Sibahle's uncles asked for a letter of permission from Sarah before the lobola negotiations were finalised, but they didn't get it.

"It is clear that Sibahle and Mdu cheated. I have never received a letter from the uncles. Even if I did, there will never be a second wife. I'm the only wife for Mdu Masilela and that's it," Sarah told the paper.

Sibahle confirmed that Mdu paid lobola for her but declined to go into details.

Mdu denied that he was a polygamist, saying that he only has one wife. "As far as I am concerned, I am married to Sarah Masilela and she's my only wife," he said.

The kwaito star added that he and Sarah were going to counselling to solve their problems.