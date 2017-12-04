TshisaLIVE

Mdu Masilela denies being a polygamist - report

04 December 2017 - 10:39 By TshisaLIVE
Mdu Masilela's personal life makes headlines again.
Mdu Masilela's personal life makes headlines again.
Image: Via Instagram

Controversial kwaito star, Mdu Masilela's life has once again become a topic for tabloid headlines, after it emerged that he apparently paid lobola for his baby mama without his first wife's consent. 

According to Sunday World, Mdu's uncles visited his baby mama, Sibahle Dlamini's home to pay lobola late last year but his wife, Sarah Masilela is fuming because she had no knowledge of the situation. 

The report states that Sibahle's uncles asked for a letter of permission from Sarah before the lobola negotiations were finalised, but they didn't get it. 

"It is clear that Sibahle and Mdu cheated. I have never received a letter from the uncles. Even if I did, there will never be a second wife. I'm the only wife for Mdu Masilela and that's it," Sarah told the paper. 

Sibahle confirmed that Mdu paid lobola for her but declined to go into details. 

Mdu denied that he was a polygamist, saying that he only has one wife. "As far as I am concerned, I am married to Sarah Masilela and she's my only wife," he said. 

The kwaito star added that he and Sarah were going to counselling to solve their problems.

 

OPW 'chicken or beef' aunt wins the internet

We all have that one aunt who polices the food table at a wedding or family get together to make sure that no one is "playing the system."
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

'They should get married right now' - Dave finds love on DMF

Mzansi Magic's hit reality dating show Date My Family may be packed with drama and epic dating fails every week, but occasionally the show gets it ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

'Married at 18 & still in love 19 years later'- Brenda Mhlongo

It is nearly two decades since actress Brenda Mhlongo said 'I do' and she is still madly in love with her husband and is grateful that distance made ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Unbreakable: Demi-Leigh talks facing criticism and her new life in NYC

From being crowned Miss SA, to having fellow contestants accuse the pageant of bias and being labelled a racist after wearing gloves while feeding ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Jay Z admits to cheating on Beyoncé TshisaLIVE
  2. The Khanyi Mbau outfit that has everybody talking TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH! This is what Zodwa Wabantu charges R35k to do at a gig TshisaLIVE
  4. Perfection! Boity and that pink dress that has everybody talking TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES: Twitter's savage clapbacks to AKA's 'no fun, no money' quote from B TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Catching a serial rapist: Modus operandi, profiling & the role of DNA
Fur flies as cheetah races Formula E car in Western Cape
X