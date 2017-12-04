'They should get married right now' - Dave finds love on DMF

Mzansi Magic's hit reality dating show Date My Family may be packed with drama and epic dating fails every week, but occasionally the show gets it right.

43-year-old Businessman, Dave appeared on the show looking for love and found it in the arms of Winnie. In fact, the pair made such a great couple, fans suggested they skip the date and head to Our Perfect Wedding to make it official.

Fans filled social media with memes about the lovebirds: