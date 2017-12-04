TshisaLIVE

'They should get married right now' - Dave finds love on DMF

04 December 2017 - 08:33 By TshisaLIVE
Dave had fans in stitches with his love for tea.
Dave had fans in stitches with his love for tea.
Image: Via Mzansi Magic

Mzansi Magic's hit reality dating show Date My Family may be packed with drama and epic dating fails every week, but occasionally the show gets it right.

43-year-old Businessman, Dave appeared on the show looking for love and found it in the arms of Winnie. In fact, the pair made such a great couple, fans suggested they skip the date and head to Our Perfect Wedding to make it official. 

Fans filled social media with memes about the lovebirds: 

It wasn't only the couple's chemistry that had fans talking. Dave also found himself trending on Twitter for his love of tea. Cue more hilarious memes.

'Married at 18 & still in love 19 years later'- Brenda Mhlongo

It is nearly two decades since actress Brenda Mhlongo said 'I do' and she is still madly in love with her husband and is grateful that distance made ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Unbreakable: Demi-Leigh talks facing criticism and her new life in NYC

From being crowned Miss SA, to having fellow contestants accuse the pageant of bias and being labelled a racist after wearing gloves while feeding ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Rhythm City's Puleng on Insta-fame, her dark place & starting a family

Rhythm City actress Tebogo Khalo has won over audiences with her spicy role as Puleng on the popular e.tv soapie but the star is determined to stay ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

How Cassper shot for greatness with #FillUpFNBStadium

When I first sat across from Cassper to pick the man's brain it was a warm summer's day and the man was all smiles with the success of his latest hit ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Introducing Mr and Mrs Mthethwa

Former Miss SA Ntando Kunene and former Idols SA winner Khaya Mthethwa had their traditional wedding on Saturday. The ceremony took place in Piet ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Jay Z admits to cheating on Beyoncé TshisaLIVE
  2. The Khanyi Mbau outfit that has everybody talking TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH! This is what Zodwa Wabantu charges R35k to do at a gig TshisaLIVE
  4. Perfection! Boity and that pink dress that has everybody talking TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES: Twitter's savage clapbacks to AKA's 'no fun, no money' quote from B TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Catching a serial rapist: Modus operandi, profiling & the role of DNA
Fur flies as cheetah races Formula E car in Western Cape
X