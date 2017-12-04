'They should get married right now' - Dave finds love on DMF
Mzansi Magic's hit reality dating show Date My Family may be packed with drama and epic dating fails every week, but occasionally the show gets it right.
43-year-old Businessman, Dave appeared on the show looking for love and found it in the arms of Winnie. In fact, the pair made such a great couple, fans suggested they skip the date and head to Our Perfect Wedding to make it official.
Fans filled social media with memes about the lovebirds:
Winnie and Dave ba so? they should just get married already #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/uujkjVElzc— Natty Dreadlock (@Mawande_Kolele) December 3, 2017
He's ready to spend the rest of his life with her already? Good thing she wore a traditional wedding dress, they must sommer get married on the spot#DateMyFamily#Dmfmzansi pic.twitter.com/Mu9AdwiX9w— Unathi (@Miss_Nartie) December 3, 2017
They might as well get married 😂💀 #DateMyFamily https://t.co/uBPPNYA5It— Solána (@slindokuhlee_) December 3, 2017
Dave (43) and Winnie (38) are a perfect fit. Same age group ad well.— Cam (@CamModisane) December 3, 2017
They both don't drink.
They are both divorcees and have 2 kids.
This was a perfect match for a change on #DateMyFamily. #DMFMZANSI 😍😍😍😍😘😘😘
They should get married on #OPW next. pic.twitter.com/LwJDIacEA5
#DateMyFamily lady is #OPW Ready!!!! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/yO7EiKYZDa— Treasure Cindi (@treasurecindi) December 3, 2017
It wasn't only the couple's chemistry that had fans talking. Dave also found himself trending on Twitter for his love of tea. Cue more hilarious memes.
#DateMyFamily he's acting like a very old man with this tea not even champagne pic.twitter.com/KuRVAmJSaL— AMARU (@AMARU_9904) December 3, 2017
#DateMyFamily #DMFMzansi#DMF— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) December 3, 2017
Dave is a tea lover pic.twitter.com/MjMtBWFkJB
Imagine going out on a date le this man , haofetsa he orders tea and mopani worms #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/dds9fbJ7pD— BassieHuma✨ (@BassieHuma) December 3, 2017
Dave sure likes his tea #DMFMzansi #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/QQyjLYKStA— Onkemetse Seremo (@Onke_) December 3, 2017
Dave neSlumber sake seBrown👔— Edward Katerere (@ted_pops) December 3, 2017
Dave and asking for tea☕️
Dave and not sure what he does for a living🤔#DateMyFamily#DMF#dmfmzansi pic.twitter.com/nd0d8HdHZ6
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE