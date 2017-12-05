TshisaLIVE

What a champ! Black Coffee surprises his mom with a new Mercedes SUV

05 December 2017 - 09:36 By TshisaLIVE
DJ Black Coffee is a self-confessed 'mommy's boy'
International music star DJ Black Coffee gave his mom the surprise of her life on Monday when he gifted her with a new Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV.

Taking to Instagram stories, Black Coffee captured the moment the car was revealed to his mother and later posted a picture of his mother behind the drivers seat. In a caption, he wrote: Mommy's Christmas gonna be so lit.

According to the Mercedes-Benz website, the car ranges from just under R700,000 to 850,000. 

Black Coffee is a self-confessed mommy's boy and took to social media in April to share snaps from a road trip he took with his mom to show off his Bentley.

