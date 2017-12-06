Guess who's gonna be Dancing with Stars next season? Thembisa Mdoda!

Thembisa Mdoda joins legendary Afrikaans actor Frank Opperman as the first stars to compete on M-Net’s dancing competition Dancing with the Stars.

M-Net announced on Tuesday that Thembisa would be putting her dancing shoes on to impress viewers and a panel of judges on the show.

Thembisa, who wasn't afraid that she had never danced a day in her life, shared her excitement over the opportunity to share a side to herself many don't know.

"I’ve never been in a competition like this so the only thing I can do is go in guns and prayers blazing. I have never danced (professionally) a day in my life but I’m looking forward to dancing with heart and having fun. That’s what’s great about new experiences, I have no expectations and everything to look forward to," she said.

The actress stole Mzansi's hearts as a presenter on OPW, where she would randomly tease a dance move as she moved from wedding to wedding. However, the show will reveal just how much rhythm Thembisa and her other celebrity opponents have.

She also shared that she has been previously impressed by all the dancers that managed to do a move that involved "lifting" and that she thought she would do better at the fast-paced dances.

"In the past, I’d watch the show, practice the steps and give myself 10 out of 10s! I am so excited and can’t wait to make new memories. Mostly, I’m eager to learn some new steps and to have fun," Thembisa said.

Frank and Thembisa are the first confirmed two of 12 celebrities that will be sweating out on the dance floor for a glittering trophy.

The 12 untrained local celebrities will put their best foot forward with the help of highly skilled professional Latin and Ballroom dancers. Frank admitted that he was nervous and that he would be challenged but maintained he looked forward to the show.

"Some people climb Everest for fun. Some walk to the South Pole for kicks, some people swim the seven oceans for pleasure and some people dance with the stars because they have gone insane! In my case, it feels like all of the above in one go."

The other celebs who are set to compete with Frank and Thembisa will be announced soon.

The show will start M-Net channel 101 on Sunday February 4 2018.