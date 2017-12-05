'But guess what, it's graduation day today' - People's Bae to non-believers

After having to wait for a few months for the official ceremony, EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, aka the People's Bae, will on Tuesday have his graduation ceremony for his PhD in Philosophy in Political Studies. Ahead of the event, he wrote a touching message to his mom.

He reflected on times where he faced doubt from people who didn't believe in his dreams.

"Mama, remember when I joined the EFF as a Commissar, back in 2013, they said I must choose between PhD & EFF. They said one can't do both. But guess what, it's graduation day today."

He said he was "humbled" to be getting his doctorate at 35 and thanked his friends and family for their support.

Back in August the People's Bae spoke about the how he and his mother were emotional after he received the news that he had passed.