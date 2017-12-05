TshisaLIVE

'But guess what, it's graduation day today' - People's Bae to non-believers

05 December 2017 - 13:51 By TshisaLIVE
EFF spokesman Mbuyiseni Ndlozi will be attending hid graduation ceremony for his obtained Doctor of Philosophy in Politics qualification.
After having to wait for a few months for the official ceremony, EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, aka the People's Bae, will on Tuesday have his graduation ceremony for his PhD in Philosophy in Political Studies. Ahead of the event, he wrote a touching message to his mom.

He reflected on times where he faced doubt from people who didn't believe in his dreams.

"Mama, remember when I joined the EFF as a Commissar, back in 2013, they said I must choose between PhD & EFF. They said one can't do both. But guess what, it's graduation day today."

He said he was "humbled" to be getting his doctorate at 35 and thanked his friends and family for their support.

Back in August the People's Bae spoke about the how he and his mother were emotional after he received the news that he had passed.

The EFF spokesperson told Iman Rappetti on Power FM "it was an intense moment."

"She checked her WhatsApp and then she calls back and she just weeps. She couldn’t talk‚ she [managed] her first three words and the rest were [mumbling]‚" he said.

"It just warmed my heart and I can’t take my mother crying‚ it’s too contagious. I also immediately became emotional‚ that was an intense moment."

