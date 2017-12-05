'But guess what, it's graduation day today' - People's Bae to non-believers
After having to wait for a few months for the official ceremony, EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, aka the People's Bae, will on Tuesday have his graduation ceremony for his PhD in Philosophy in Political Studies. Ahead of the event, he wrote a touching message to his mom.
He reflected on times where he faced doubt from people who didn't believe in his dreams.
"Mama, remember when I joined the EFF as a Commissar, back in 2013, they said I must choose between PhD & EFF. They said one can't do both. But guess what, it's graduation day today."
He said he was "humbled" to be getting his doctorate at 35 and thanked his friends and family for their support.
Back in August the People's Bae spoke about the how he and his mother were emotional after he received the news that he had passed.
It is with humbling joy to receive news from @WitsUniversity that I have completed the degree of Doctor of Philosophy in Politics (PhD) 🙏🏿✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/YG7GHztRew— IG: @MbuyiseniNdlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) August 18, 2017
The EFF spokesperson told Iman Rappetti on Power FM "it was an intense moment."
"She checked her WhatsApp and then she calls back and she just weeps. She couldn’t talk‚ she [managed] her first three words and the rest were [mumbling]‚" he said.
"It just warmed my heart and I can’t take my mother crying‚ it’s too contagious. I also immediately became emotional‚ that was an intense moment."
Congratulations to EFF National Spokesperson and MP, @MbuyiseniNdlozi who is today graduating from Wits with Doctorate of Philosophy in Politics. Achieved at the young age of 32. 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/lVNJzUpSh3— Sure Kamhunga (@sure_kamhunga) December 5, 2017
I'm inspired by you hard work brother, congratulations keep doing well @MbuyiseniNdlozi ✊— Sir S.S Dumakude. (@Sthe_Dumakude) December 5, 2017
Salute our People's Bae,Dr Ndlozi...More PHDs are coming in EFF @MbuyiseniNdlozi ,we salute you EFF leadership,you lead by example pic.twitter.com/a7zXyFacOI— Ground force. (@Nathi73319269) December 5, 2017
Congratulations Dr @MbuyiseniNdlozi you achiever, you! 🔥🙌🏾👨🏾🎓🎊 https://t.co/4r0jpWigQO— Miss Lelo (@MsLeloB) December 4, 2017
I don't agree with your politics,but well done! pic.twitter.com/wirvTKppuh— Leon Stander (@bayagent) December 5, 2017
