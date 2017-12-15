WATCH: Suzelle DIY & Tali Babes disagree over EVERYTHING
Suzelle DIY invited Tali Babes onto her YouTube show so that they could make a wedding cake ahead of Tali's big day.
Although things started off on a pleasant note, it didn't go according to plan.
Suzelle and Tali disagreed over everything, and it was hilarious to watch their different personalities on one show.
Tali's Wedding Diary which is a mokumentary made its debut on Showmax last night.
Check out what went down between the ladies:
