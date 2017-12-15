TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Suzelle DIY & Tali Babes disagree over EVERYTHING

15 December 2017 - 09:00 By TshisaLIVE
Tali Babes and Suzelle DIY get together to make a wedding cake.
Tali Babes and Suzelle DIY get together to make a wedding cake.
Image: Supplied

Suzelle DIY invited Tali Babes onto her YouTube show so that they could make a wedding cake ahead of Tali's big day. 

Although things started off on a pleasant note, it didn't go according to plan. 

Suzelle and Tali disagreed over everything, and it was hilarious to watch their different personalities on one show. 

Tali's Wedding Diary which is a mokumentary made its debut on Showmax last night. 

Check out what went down between the ladies: 

Start your Showmax trial now so that you can watch Tali's Wedding Diary! http://shw.mx/2yP0Ohh Watch more videos from @tali_babes on Instagram DIY? Because anybody can. SUBSCRIBE : https://goo.gl/fRCceH Find with me on Social Media: ➳ Facebook : http://www.facebook.com/suzellediy ➳ Twitter : http://www.twitter.com/suzellediy ➳ Instagram : http://www.instagram.com/suzellediy ➳ Snapchat : suzellediy ➳ Website : http://www.suzellediy.com Contact : info@suzellediy.com SuzelleDIY created by Julia Anastasopoulos & Ari Kruger Directed by Ari Kruger Written by Julia Anastasopoulos, Ari Kruger & Natalia Segerman Produced by Natalia Segerman Art Direction by Keren Setton Edited by Ari Kruger VFX by Kreagzy Online by Joshua Trappler Sound mixed by Adrian Culhane Suzelle/Tali stand-in Stephanie Anastsopoulos SuzelleDIY is produced by Sketchbook Studios. http://goo.gl/ffhGx1

Why Zimkhitha Nyoka doesn't mind always playing a teenager on TV

Actress Zimkhitha Nyoka has starred in several local TV productions from Mutual Friends to Isithembiso, but always played the role of a teenager or ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Seputla Sebogodi’s fiancée: 'He makes me forget my heart was once broken'

Veteran actor, Seputla Sebogodi and his fiancée, Makoena Francina Kganakga are evidently head over heels in love and can't wait to embark on the ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Twitter loves Distruction Boyz' no time for hate policy

Being in the spotlight comes with its own set of challenges, which includes getting hate messages on social media, but Destruction Boyz definitely ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Back by popular demand! - Fans inspire Revolution comeback

Award-winning house duo Revolution had been working on several side projects in both music and TV production when fans came calling, looking for a ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Cassper Nyovest continues to 'mock' his haters TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH: Cassper calls out Stogie T as 'beef' escalates TshisaLIVE
  3. Sbahle Mpisane and Itu Khune are totes together TshisaLIVE
  4. Sihle Ndaba on Uzalo axing: I'm going to miss telling Smangele's story TshisaLIVE
  5. It was Twitter vs Scoop Makhathini when he 'attacked' Christianity TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Campaign slang you will hear over the weekend
Next leader of the ANC? Cyril Ramaphosa’s road to power
X