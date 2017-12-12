Back by popular demand! - Fans inspire Revolution comeback

The group dropped their 16th album last Friday, entitled Moshito, and told TshisaLIVE that it would not have been possible without pressure from fans to record.

"We have been working on a number of other artist's music, producing and mentoring where we can, but our fans were the ones who asked for us to release our own album. We spoke about it and committed to it," the group's Joseph Mothiba said.

With 20 years of experience in the industry it would be assumed that the record would be fairly easy to make, but Joseph revealed that it was the group's most difficult to record.

"The challenge was how do you put 20 years of music experience into one album. The industry is changing and so we had to stay true to our roots but also stay relevant . We had to cater of our long time fans while also trying to attract new ones.

"We have always pushed the envelope and explored new sounds and we had to do that as well as not lose ourselves. It was a difficult balancing act."

Having performed around the world, the group said that they were never tempted to leave South Africa to crack the internet market, believing that the home of house music is in Africa.

"The centre of house music is in South Africa. House artists from around the world come here. For us, it has never been about trying to crack international markets but rather protect our own.

"When you go overseas you see that their markets are set up to look after their own artists. Only if there is no artist that can perform like you will they let you in. We need to learn from that and protect our own," he added.